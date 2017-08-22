´Surprised´ PSG deny wrongdoing as Barcelona take action against Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain have denied any wrongdoing and issued a statement declaring their "surprise" at Barcelona's decision to take legal action against Neymar for an alleged breach of contract.

Earlier on Tuesday, Barca announced they were suing the forward as they look to recoup the sum paid to Neymar after he renewed his contract in October last year, as well as seeking €8.5million in "damages" and a further 10 per cent due to "delayed payment".

Barca also stated that should Neymar not be able to pay, PSG will be expected to front the cost.

The forward completed a sensational world-record move to the French capital earlier this month after PSG met his staggering €222m release clause.

Neymar was critical of the Barcelona board on Sunday after he scored twice on his home debut for his new club, who, in response to the impending legal action, strenuously denied any wrongdoing on their part or that of their player.

"Paris Saint-Germain was surprised to learn of FC Barcelona's statement today announcing the start of legal proceedings in Spain against its former player Neymar Jr and indicating that should Neymar Jr fail to pay the monies claimed by his former club, Paris Saint-Germain will be held responsible to pay the outstanding sum," PSG's statement read.

"Paris Saint-Germain reiterates that, like Neymar Jr, it has always respected all applicable laws and rules in its dealings and, once again, regrets the attitude of FC Barcelona."