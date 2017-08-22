Rooney trolls ´familiar faces´ after scoring landmark goal against Manchester City

Wayne Rooney could not resist a dig at Manchester City fans after scoring his 200th Premier League goal in Everton's 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

The former Manchester United captain broke the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time, placing Dominic Calvert-Lewin's cross beneath City goalkeeper Ederson.

Rooney wheeled away in front of the home support with his hands cupped to his ears, prompting plenty of angry responses from the stands.

And England's record goalscorer aimed a further jibe at those from the blue half of Manchester via his personal Twitter account, writing "Always nice to see a few familiar faces" alongside a picture of him celebrating.

Always nice to see a few familiar faces pic.twitter.com/pr15fYfG7q — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 21, 2017

A photograph later circulated showing Rooney celebrating a United goal on the same ground and in front of the same section of supporters in 2012, with a handful of City fans spotted in the same seats as they were on Monday.

Rooney teased Pep Guardiola's side after the match when, having been asked on Sky Sports what it was like to score against City for the ninth time in the top flight, he replied: "What, again?"

City drew level late in the second half through Raheem Sterling but they have now gone three games without a league win over Everton.