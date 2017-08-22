Monaco ultras fire warning to Mbappe amid talk of PSG move

An official Monaco ultras group has hit out at Kylian Mbappe's reported wage demands and has encouraged the board to consider selling the striker for the good of the club.
The 18-year-old has been linked with a number of major European clubs during the transfer window but is rumoured to be close to agreeing a move to Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain.
Reports on Tuesday claimed that Mbappe has agreed a five-year contract worth €18million per year with Unai Emery's side, who are said to be trying to negotiate a deal that would see him join on a season-long loan before making a permanent move next year, in order for PSG to escape Financial Fair Play problems.
Mbappe will reportedly cost close to €140m if he does sign for the capital club, with Brazil international Lucas Moura potentially heading the other way.
The striker's future has cast a shadow over Monaco's pre-season and the beginning of their title defence and he was dropped from the squad for Friday's 1-0 win over Metz after reportedly clashing with team-mate Andrea Raggi in training.
The 'Ultras Monaco 1994' group has now called on the club to bring the speculation to an end, although they have urged them not to sell Mbappe to a direct rival.
August 21, 2017
"It's been a few weeks since the season started and we've had some good results. We closely observe Monaco's news. Today, Ultras Monaco want to react to a case involving one of our players," the group said in a statement on Tuesday.
"In recent times, we have witnessed with surprise and indignation the fees revealed by the media regarding Mbappe's transfer, but also the wages demanded by the footballer to sign a new deal. We consider that no one player deserves so many millions of euros.
"We believe in popular football and values like the love for the shirt and respect for the club where you grew up. We cannot accept such behaviour and wage demands when he has not proved anything over a decade of matches at a professional level.
"We also want to remind Mbappe and his clan that no one player is above the institution of AS Monaco.
"We truly hope that our board will take the necessary decision to end this story if his wage demands are true, all the while considering that it is essential that they don't strengthen a rival team in the race for the title.
"Since their arrival, they have shown their ability and we believe in them to build a team that can defend our title, with or without Mbappe."
August 14, 2017
