Related

Article

Messi is unsure about Barcelona future, claims Benedito

22 August 2017 10:37

Lionel Messi is showing he is unsure about his future by not signing a new Barcelona contract, according to Agusti Benedito.

The Argentina star agreed to a new four-year deal in July but has yet to put pen to paper, despite his current contract having less than a year to run.

Speculation has mounted that Messi could be tempted to leave Barca, with Manchester City reportedly prepared to activate his €300million release clause in order to reunite him with former boss Pep Guardiola.

Barca technical secretary Robert Fernandez has insisted it is a matter of time before Messi signs his extension, but Benedito, a former candidate for the club presidency, believes the 30-year-old has clear doubts around his decision.

"They've been leaving the renewal of Messi, the most important player, until the end... and with it still not signed, it's a concern," Benedito told Onda Cero and Radio Marca.

"Messi's case could be worse than Neymar's because, as things stand, from January 1, he's free.

"Messi has always wanted a competitive team and the situation is a worry. [Barcelona president Josep Maria] Bartomeu said Messi had signed his renewal in June and that's not the case.

"Bartomeu has not been able to conclude Messi's renewal. If Messi hasn't signed the renewal, it's because he's unsure."

Barca have largely endured a frustrating transfer window to date, losing Neymar for a world-record €222m fee to Paris Saint-Germain and facing defiance from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund over top targets Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Brazil international Paulinho was signed for €40m from Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Nice's Jean Seri is reportedly close to securing a move, but Benedito believes Barca's recruitment of midfielders underlines a sense of confusion over their transfer plans.

"The feeling given by the board is that they don't know what they're looking for in the market," said Benedito, who began a campaign to lodge a vote of no confidence against the club's directors in June. "There's a bit of disruption. 

"It seems like Seri is coming and with him they'll have about 11 midfielders. We lose Neymar and we sign Paulinho."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 22 August

10:37 Messi is unsure about Barcelona future, claims Benedito
09:42 Giggs expects Manchester United to be hard to stop under Mourinho
09:32 Courtois takes swipe at Tottenham fans after Chelsea win at Wembley
07:39 Referee abandons match in China to catch flight
04:11 Fassone: No more signings planned for Milan
03:26 Messi´s buyout clause? Someone could pay it – Guardiola
03:02 Koeman lauds ´clever´ Rooney after 200th Premier League goal
02:20 Burnley boss Dyche tells Wood to be like Neymar
01:43 Mbappe to PSG will ruin Ligue 1, warns Aulas
01:07 Rooney revels in 200th Premier League goal as Everton hold City
00:29 West Brom´s Robson-Kanu loses red card appeal
00:21 Costa would fit in at Marseille – Eyraud
00:02 One of the proudest days of my life - Pep Guardiola delighted with City effort in Everton draw

Monday 21 August

23:54 Wayne Rooney to discuss England return with Gareth Southgate
23:45 Koeman disappointed despite ´good result´ at City
23:33 How Rooney reached 200 Premier League goals - the numbers behind the milestone
23:04 Manchester City 1 Everton 1: Sterling strike denies visitors after Rooney milestone
21:48 Wayne Rooney scores 200th Premier League goal
21:13 Iturbe joins Tijuana on loan
20:52 Vardy fitness boost for Leicester ahead of Blades cup tie
20:25 Al Ain 0 Al Hilal 0: All square after scrappy quarter-final first leg
19:32 Clement reminds Abraham he´s ´not here on work experience´
19:15 City to pay tribute to victims of Manchester and Catalonia attacks
18:55 De Ligt signs four-year Ajax extension
18:17 Kondogbia departs Inter for Valencia loan
17:57 Spurs star Kane unconcerned by continued August hoodoo
17:45 Cutrone to feature in Montella´s immediate Milan plans
17:36 Guardiola one of the best - Ederson had no doubts over Manchester City move
17:26 They´re just rumours - Nice´s Fournier plays down talk of Barca move for Seri
17:06 Chelsea´s ´great character´ key to Wembley win - David Luiz
17:02 Martial backs Pogba for Ballon d´Or within five years
16:57 So stupid - Muller rues knee injury after ´helicopter´ crash
16:51 Feyenoord sign winger Larsson from Heerenveen
16:10 Ritchie and Phillips return to Scotland squad for qualifiers
15:58 Sakho asking price ´much too expensive´ for Palace boss De Boer
15:31 Costa calls Conte ´disrespectful´ over ´moment of madness´ text message
15:13 Ederson backs Neymar´s Ballon d´Or ambition
15:04 Burnley land Chris Wood in club-record transfer
14:20 Man City outcast Nasri joins Eto´o at Antalyaspor
14:07 Steve McClaren heads to Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv
13:45 Early hours third-round draw brings more ridicule for EFL Cup
13:16 Arsenal send Jenkinson and Bramall to Birmingham
12:53 Roberto eyes Barca stay after revelling in midfield role
12:20 Lewandowski irked by busy Bayern pre-season
11:11 Coutinho should decide his future - Manchester City´s Ederson supports Barca target
10:27 Ibrahimovic fighting fit for possible Manchester United return
09:58 Rummenigge defends Barcelona´s Dembele bid
09:30 Fernandinho sounds Rooney warning for Manchester City
07:50 Brighton sign Izquierdo in club-record deal
06:12 MLS Review: NYC, Sounders score stoppage-time winners
05:17 They shouldn´t be there! – Neymar hits out at Barca board
03:56 Ramos highlights animosity towards Madrid after red card
02:49 Mourinho tells Rashford to embrace boo boys
01:54 Zidane wants no more changes to Madrid squad
01:49 Pastore rules out leaving PSG in swap for Mbappe
01:03 Messi will sign Barcelona contract – Fernandez
01:01 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos equals LaLiga record for red cards
00:31 Spalletti eyes improvement despite convincing Inter win
00:26 Montella pleased with Milan´s winning start
00:18 I can improve - Neymar wants more despite stunning Parc des Princes bow for PSG
00:14 Valverde praises Barca stand-ins after opening win
00:08 Deportivo La Coruna 0 Real Madrid 3: Bale nets as champions make confident start

Sunday 20 August

23:51 Celtic star Tierney destined for Premier League, says Adam
23:41 Deulofeu dedicates Barca win to victims of Las Ramblas attack
23:30 Guardiola not worried over City´s Everton struggles
23:03 Paris Saint-Germain 6 Toulouse 2: Neymar shines on Parc des Princes debut as Verratti sees red
22:48 Crotone 0 AC Milan 3: Cutrone and Suso star in sizzling start
22:46 Inter 3 Fiorentina 0: Icardi double condemns Pioli to miserable return
22:15 Barcelona 2 Real Betis 0: Deulofeu on song as Valverde makes winning start
21:59 David Luiz and Bakayoko branded ´amazing´ by Conte as Chelsea beat Tottenham
21:15 No Wembley worries for Pochettino despite Spurs setback
20:37 Desire of champions still in Chelsea´s hearts, says Conte
20:21 Manchester City´s Mendy hails Batshuayi own goal as #bulletheader
20:11 Chelsea match-winner Alonso hails champion spirit after stunning Spurs
19:59 Bayern drawn against RB Leipzig in DFB-Pokal
19:29 Big-spending Everton ´expecting to win and win´ - Pickford
19:19 Welcome to AC Milan - Kalinic´s arrival confirmed
19:00 Tottenham 1 Chelsea 2: Awesome Alonso ensures more Wembley woe for Spurs
18:59 West Brom appeal against Robson-Kanu red card
18:48 Monchi focused on signings not sales at Roma amid Cuadrado links
18:17 Wagner lauds ´totally important´ Huddersfield wins
17:51 Koeman believes Everton can exploit Manchester City defence
17:34 Huddersfield determined to make an impact, says Ince
17:33 Andone comfortable at Deportivo but tempted by Burnley move
17:16 Fekir: Halfway line wonder goal was about instinct
16:57 Salihamidzic impressed by Bayern´s new boys
16:35 Shakespeare expecting Vardy to be fine after knock
16:21 Huddersfield Town 1 Newcastle United 0: Fierce Mooy strike sees flying start continue
16:13 Gullit calls on Conte to apologise to Chelsea exile Costa
15:44 ´Incomprehensible´ Keita is like two players - Heidel
14:18 Kompany ready for next instalment of Rooney rivalry
13:35 Watzke withering over Barca´s role in Dembele soap opera
13:14 Hamburg´s Muller suffers torn ACL celebrating winning goal
13:01 Iniesta casts doubt on Barca future
11:45 Morata wants to ´make an explosion´ with Chelsea
10:58 I remember one day he started shooting the journalists - Pochettino recalls Maradona mayhem
10:07 Conte signals intention to remain at Chelsea for ´many years´
06:52 MLS Review: Toronto pull clear, Montreal continue run
02:50 Bosz lauds ´special´ Gotze after star´s return
00:16 Wenger: I´m not thinking about signing players

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 1 +3 3
2 Barcelona 1 +2 3
3 Real Sociedad 1 +1 3
4 Eibar 1 +1 3
5 Leganés 1 +1 3

Facebook