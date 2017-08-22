Costa would fit in at Marseille – Eyraud

Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud indicated that Diego Costa may be the solution to his search for a new striker but admitted the Spaniard has a "complicated contractual situation" at Chelsea.

Costa has been told he is not in Antonio Conte's plans at Chelsea this season, despite scoring 20 goals during their title-winning Premier League campaign in 2016-17.

Marseille are in need of a striker following the departure of Bafetimbi Gomis, who scored 20 Ligue 1 goals for the Ligue 1 club during a season-long loan from Swansea City last term.

When asked about Costa as a potential signing, Eyraud told SFR Sport: "I like his character, his grit and his sense of combat.

"He would fit in very well at OM. However, he has a complicated contractual situation."

Marseille enjoyed a successful spree in the transfer market before the season began, signing Florian Thauvin, Luiz Gustavo, Valere Germain and Clinton N'Jie among seven new additions to Rudi Garcia's squad.

Eyraud said Marseille's acquisitions prove he will not hesitate to move for the players he wants, and suggested he will attempt to sign Costa if a deal can be agreed with Chelsea.

"If a player ticks all the boxes, then we showed that we were able to do the transactions," Eyraud said.

"Why not? But it [the deal] must at least meet certain conditions.

"Nothing is impossible."

He added: "I assure nothing [to the fans] for the end of the market. It is a sensitive subject.

"But one thing is certain - we are actively searching for a striker."