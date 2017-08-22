Cancelo joins Inter on loan from Valencia

Inter have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Joao Cancelo from Valencia, with the San Siro side given the option to complete a permanent transfer at the end of the campaign.

The full-back had been linked with Chelsea, although earlier this month Valencia CEO Mateu Alemany insisted there had been no offer from the Premier League champions.

Cancelo made 91 appearances during his three years with Valencia - the first of which was on loan from Benfica.

The 23-year-old made his Portugal debut against Gibraltar in September 2016, scoring in a 5-0 win, and he has an impressive three goals from five caps in his fledgling international career.

Cancelo joins the likes of Dalbert, Matias Vecino and Borja Valero in arriving at Inter ahead of 2017-18 as the club look to improve on last season's seventh-placed finish, which saw them miss out on European qualification.

The defender will wear the number seven shirt.