Steve McClaren heads to Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv

Former England manager Steve McClaren has joined Maccabi Tel Aviv as a coaching consultant.

The 56-year-old will join up with new Maccabi boss Jordi Cruyff, who took the head coach role after serving as the club's sporting director for five years.

Cruyff worked under McClaren as a player at Manchester United between 1999 and 2001, when he was serving as assistant manager to Alex Ferguson.

"It is a pleasure to start working with Jordi at his new role as coach at Maccabi from his previous one as sports director," said McClaren.

"I have known him since the time we spent together at Manchester United and we have been in touch over the past couple of years.

"I have huge respect for such a well-known club both in Israel and in Europe and I intend to help Jordi and the players achieve success for the fans this season."

Maccabi have finished as runners-up to Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the last two seasons of the Israeli Premier League.

McClaren, who was recently linked with the vacant job at Scottish Premiership side Hearts, has been out of work since being sacked as Derby County boss in March.