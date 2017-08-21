Paris Saint-Germain attacker Javier Pastore said leaving the French giants for Monaco in a swap deal involving Kylian Mbappe is "out of the question".
After completing a world-record transfer to sign Neymar from Barcelona, PSG are targeting Monaco's teenage sensation Mbappe.
The 18-year-old – who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season to help Monaco to Ligue 1 glory – has been omitted from consecutive matchday squads as he continues to be linked with PSG.
Asked whether he could be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Mbappe to PSG, Pastore said via Canal +: "No, no, that's out of the question."
Pastore was named among the substitutes in PSG's 6-2 rout of Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The Argentina international came off the bench in the second half and scored PSG's fourth after team-mate Marco Verratti was sent off.
Pastore, who started on the bench against Amiens on matchday two, added: "The most important thing is to play, for me it is to be always available, I am never frustrated.
"I know I'm going to have to compete. I need to have some playing time, I have to think about it, but I think I have the qualities to play for PSG."
|Zidane wants no more changes to Madrid squad
|Pastore rules out leaving PSG in swap for Mbappe
|Messi will sign Barcelona contract – Fernandez
|Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos equals LaLiga record for red cards
|Spalletti eyes improvement despite convincing Inter win
|Montella pleased with Milan´s winning start
|I can improve - Neymar wants more despite stunning Parc des Princes bow for PSG
|Valverde praises Barca stand-ins after opening win
|Deportivo La Coruna 0 Real Madrid 3: Bale nets as champions make confident start
|Celtic star Tierney destined for Premier League, says Adam
|Deulofeu dedicates Barca win to victims of Las Ramblas attack
|Guardiola not worried over City´s Everton struggles
|Paris Saint-Germain 6 Toulouse 2: Neymar shines on Parc des Princes debut as Verratti sees red
|Crotone 0 AC Milan 3: Cutrone and Suso star in sizzling start
|Inter 3 Fiorentina 0: Icardi double condemns Pioli to miserable return
|Barcelona 2 Real Betis 0: Deulofeu on song as Valverde makes winning start
|David Luiz and Bakayoko branded ´amazing´ by Conte as Chelsea beat Tottenham
|No Wembley worries for Pochettino despite Spurs setback
|Desire of champions still in Chelsea´s hearts, says Conte
|Manchester City´s Mendy hails Batshuayi own goal as #bulletheader
|Chelsea match-winner Alonso hails champion spirit after stunning Spurs
|Bayern drawn against RB Leipzig in DFB-Pokal
|Big-spending Everton ´expecting to win and win´ - Pickford
|Welcome to AC Milan - Kalinic´s arrival confirmed
|Tottenham 1 Chelsea 2: Awesome Alonso ensures more Wembley woe for Spurs
|West Brom appeal against Robson-Kanu red card
|Monchi focused on signings not sales at Roma amid Cuadrado links
|Wagner lauds ´totally important´ Huddersfield wins
|Koeman believes Everton can exploit Manchester City defence
|Huddersfield determined to make an impact, says Ince
|Andone comfortable at Deportivo but tempted by Burnley move
|Fekir: Halfway line wonder goal was about instinct
|Salihamidzic impressed by Bayern´s new boys
|Shakespeare expecting Vardy to be fine after knock
|Huddersfield Town 1 Newcastle United 0: Fierce Mooy strike sees flying start continue
|Gullit calls on Conte to apologise to Chelsea exile Costa
|´Incomprehensible´ Keita is like two players - Heidel
|Kompany ready for next instalment of Rooney rivalry
|Watzke withering over Barca´s role in Dembele soap opera
|Hamburg´s Muller suffers torn ACL celebrating winning goal
|Iniesta casts doubt on Barca future
|Morata wants to ´make an explosion´ with Chelsea
|I remember one day he started shooting the journalists - Pochettino recalls Maradona mayhem
|Conte signals intention to remain at Chelsea for ´many years´
|MLS Review: Toronto pull clear, Montreal continue run
|Bosz lauds ´special´ Gotze after star´s return
|Wenger: I´m not thinking about signing players
|We never give up - Simeone lauds Atletico escape act at Girona
|Buffon ´sorts out problems´ for Juventus - Allegri
|Championship Review: Hourihane a hat-trick hero in Villa thriller, Cardiff and Ipswich stay perfect
|Wenger defends Ozil, hopes to have Sanchez back against Liverpool
|Girona 2 Atletico Madrid 2: 10-man Atleti battle to draw after Griezmann sees red
|Hughes lauds ´elite´ Jese after Stoke´s gritty Arsenal upset
|We scored a goal – Wenger disagrees with Lacazette offside call in Arsenal loss
|Who needs the ball? Stoke beat Arsenal despite lowest-ever 22.7% possession mark
|Montella dismisses talk of Milan title challenge
|Zidane hoping for a big season from Bale at Madrid
|Pulis hails ´absolutely fantastic´ debutant Barry after win at Burnley
|Arnautovic apologises to West Ham fans after red-card shame
|We cannot look back - Valverde keen to move on from Neymar and Madrid disappointments
|Stoke City 1 Arsenal 0: Jese hits winner in dream debut
|Bilic upbeat despite West Ham heartbreak at Southampton
|Spalletti determined to keep Candreva despite continued Chelsea speculation
|No news on Coutinho despite reported new Barcelona bid, says Klopp
|Juventus 3 Cagliari 0: Buffon saves Serie A´s first VAR penalty in comfortable win
|Richarlison link-up excites Watford record signing Gray
|Valverde calls on Barca to support Messi after Suarez injury
|Shakespeare targets more home comforts after downing Albion
|Klopp ´completely happy´ as Liverpool battle to win over Palace
|Swansea in race against time to do ´good business´ after Sigurdsson exit
|Southampton 3 West Ham 2: Austin settles five-goal thriller with late spot-kick
|Bournemouth 0 Watford 2: Richarlison shines to inspire Hornets victory
|Leicester City 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Okazaki´s early opener sets Foxes on their way
|Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 0: Mane rescues Klopp from more Premier League frustration
|Burnley 0 West Brom 1: Sub Robson-Kanu hits winner, then gets sent off
|Wolfsburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Pulisic shines as Bosz makes ideal start
|Mourinho insists United will not get carried away after dream start
|Confident United an improvement on last season - Pogba
|Dembele will only leave Dortmund for right price - Zorc
|Swansea City 0 Manchester United 4: Mourinho´s men win big again after late goal glut
|Gotze to make first Borussia Dortmund start in seven months
|Juventus´ Keita pursuit ´practically a crime´
|Zidane open to new Real Madrid arrivals before transfer window closes
|Hoeness slams Barcelona´s Dembele pursuit as ´the lowest class´
|Liverpool star Mane has Diouf dilemma
|Alexander-Arnold should expect to spend time on the bench - Klopp
|Sigurdsson feared Everton deal would collapse
|Portland Timbers 2 New York Red Bulls 0: Hosts bounce back in MLS
|Mourinho has faith in Man United forward Martial
|Pochettino: No issue with Conte ahead of London derby
|Bonucci not crucial like Maradona, Messi or Ronaldo - Barzagli
|Chelsea are still title favourites - Mourinho cranks up mind games with former club
|Jardim lauds record-breaking Monaco
|Ancelotti wants Bayern improvement despite opening Bundesliga win
|We need time - Conte calls for patience in pursuit of long-term Chelsea success