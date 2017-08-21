Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez assured it is only a matter of time before Lionel Messi signs a new contract with the LaLiga giants.
Messi agreed a new deal until 2021 last month, but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to officially put pen to paper.
The news has raised questions over Messi's future at Camp Nou following Neymar's world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain and linked the 30-year-old – who was expected to sign his extension during pre-season – with a switch to Manchester City.
But Fernandez allayed those fears following Barca's season-opening 2-0 win over Real Betis in LaLiga.
"The agreement with Messi is total," Fernandez told beIN Sports.
"We are just looking for the right time for the signature."
Messi was in the thick of the action as Barca – who held a minute's silence to honour the victims of Thursday's terrorist attack in the city – kicked-off the LaLiga season with three points thanks to Sergi Roberto and an Alin Tosca own goal.
|Mourinho tells Rashford to embrace boo boys
|Zidane wants no more changes to Madrid squad
|Pastore rules out leaving PSG in swap for Mbappe
|Messi will sign Barcelona contract – Fernandez
|Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos equals LaLiga record for red cards
|Spalletti eyes improvement despite convincing Inter win
|Montella pleased with Milan´s winning start
|I can improve - Neymar wants more despite stunning Parc des Princes bow for PSG
|Valverde praises Barca stand-ins after opening win
|Deportivo La Coruna 0 Real Madrid 3: Bale nets as champions make confident start
|Celtic star Tierney destined for Premier League, says Adam
|Deulofeu dedicates Barca win to victims of Las Ramblas attack
|Guardiola not worried over City´s Everton struggles
|Paris Saint-Germain 6 Toulouse 2: Neymar shines on Parc des Princes debut as Verratti sees red
|Crotone 0 AC Milan 3: Cutrone and Suso star in sizzling start
|Inter 3 Fiorentina 0: Icardi double condemns Pioli to miserable return
|Barcelona 2 Real Betis 0: Deulofeu on song as Valverde makes winning start
|David Luiz and Bakayoko branded ´amazing´ by Conte as Chelsea beat Tottenham
|No Wembley worries for Pochettino despite Spurs setback
|Desire of champions still in Chelsea´s hearts, says Conte
|Manchester City´s Mendy hails Batshuayi own goal as #bulletheader
|Chelsea match-winner Alonso hails champion spirit after stunning Spurs
|Bayern drawn against RB Leipzig in DFB-Pokal
|Big-spending Everton ´expecting to win and win´ - Pickford
|Welcome to AC Milan - Kalinic´s arrival confirmed
|Tottenham 1 Chelsea 2: Awesome Alonso ensures more Wembley woe for Spurs
|West Brom appeal against Robson-Kanu red card
|Monchi focused on signings not sales at Roma amid Cuadrado links
|Wagner lauds ´totally important´ Huddersfield wins
|Koeman believes Everton can exploit Manchester City defence
|Huddersfield determined to make an impact, says Ince
|Andone comfortable at Deportivo but tempted by Burnley move
|Fekir: Halfway line wonder goal was about instinct
|Salihamidzic impressed by Bayern´s new boys
|Shakespeare expecting Vardy to be fine after knock
|Huddersfield Town 1 Newcastle United 0: Fierce Mooy strike sees flying start continue
|Gullit calls on Conte to apologise to Chelsea exile Costa
|´Incomprehensible´ Keita is like two players - Heidel
|Kompany ready for next instalment of Rooney rivalry
|Watzke withering over Barca´s role in Dembele soap opera
|Hamburg´s Muller suffers torn ACL celebrating winning goal
|Iniesta casts doubt on Barca future
|Morata wants to ´make an explosion´ with Chelsea
|I remember one day he started shooting the journalists - Pochettino recalls Maradona mayhem
|Conte signals intention to remain at Chelsea for ´many years´
|MLS Review: Toronto pull clear, Montreal continue run
|Bosz lauds ´special´ Gotze after star´s return
|Wenger: I´m not thinking about signing players
|We never give up - Simeone lauds Atletico escape act at Girona
|Buffon ´sorts out problems´ for Juventus - Allegri
|Championship Review: Hourihane a hat-trick hero in Villa thriller, Cardiff and Ipswich stay perfect
|Wenger defends Ozil, hopes to have Sanchez back against Liverpool
|Girona 2 Atletico Madrid 2: 10-man Atleti battle to draw after Griezmann sees red
|Hughes lauds ´elite´ Jese after Stoke´s gritty Arsenal upset
|We scored a goal – Wenger disagrees with Lacazette offside call in Arsenal loss
|Who needs the ball? Stoke beat Arsenal despite lowest-ever 22.7% possession mark
|Montella dismisses talk of Milan title challenge
|Zidane hoping for a big season from Bale at Madrid
|Pulis hails ´absolutely fantastic´ debutant Barry after win at Burnley
|Arnautovic apologises to West Ham fans after red-card shame
|We cannot look back - Valverde keen to move on from Neymar and Madrid disappointments
|Stoke City 1 Arsenal 0: Jese hits winner in dream debut
|Bilic upbeat despite West Ham heartbreak at Southampton
|Spalletti determined to keep Candreva despite continued Chelsea speculation
|No news on Coutinho despite reported new Barcelona bid, says Klopp
|Juventus 3 Cagliari 0: Buffon saves Serie A´s first VAR penalty in comfortable win
|Richarlison link-up excites Watford record signing Gray
|Valverde calls on Barca to support Messi after Suarez injury
|Shakespeare targets more home comforts after downing Albion
|Klopp ´completely happy´ as Liverpool battle to win over Palace
|Swansea in race against time to do ´good business´ after Sigurdsson exit
|Southampton 3 West Ham 2: Austin settles five-goal thriller with late spot-kick
|Bournemouth 0 Watford 2: Richarlison shines to inspire Hornets victory
|Leicester City 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Okazaki´s early opener sets Foxes on their way
|Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 0: Mane rescues Klopp from more Premier League frustration
|Burnley 0 West Brom 1: Sub Robson-Kanu hits winner, then gets sent off
|Wolfsburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Pulisic shines as Bosz makes ideal start
|Mourinho insists United will not get carried away after dream start
|Confident United an improvement on last season - Pogba
|Dembele will only leave Dortmund for right price - Zorc
|Swansea City 0 Manchester United 4: Mourinho´s men win big again after late goal glut
|Gotze to make first Borussia Dortmund start in seven months
|Juventus´ Keita pursuit ´practically a crime´
|Zidane open to new Real Madrid arrivals before transfer window closes
|Hoeness slams Barcelona´s Dembele pursuit as ´the lowest class´
|Liverpool star Mane has Diouf dilemma
|Alexander-Arnold should expect to spend time on the bench - Klopp
|Sigurdsson feared Everton deal would collapse
|Portland Timbers 2 New York Red Bulls 0: Hosts bounce back in MLS
|Mourinho has faith in Man United forward Martial
|Pochettino: No issue with Conte ahead of London derby
|Bonucci not crucial like Maradona, Messi or Ronaldo - Barzagli
|Chelsea are still title favourites - Mourinho cranks up mind games with former club
|Jardim lauds record-breaking Monaco
|Ancelotti wants Bayern improvement despite opening Bundesliga win
|We need time - Conte calls for patience in pursuit of long-term Chelsea success