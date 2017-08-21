Iturbe joins Tijuana on loan

Roma forward Juan Iturbe has joined Club Tijuana on a season-long loan and the Mexican club will buy the Paraguay international if he hits certain performance-based targets.

Iturbe has made 44 Serie A appearances for Roma since joining the club from Verona in July 2014 and coach Luciano Spalletti has deemed him surplus to requirements for the forthcoming season.

Torino opted not to exercise their option to sign Iturbe at the end of the 2016-17 season after he made four starts for the club following a January loan move, and Tijuana coach Eduardo Coudet will hope he can revive the 24-year-old's career after a disappointing three years.

Coudet picked up his first Liga MX victory since taking over as manager when Tijuana beat Santos Laguna 2-0 on Friday.