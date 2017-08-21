How Rooney reached 200 Premier League goals - the numbers behind the milestone

Wayne Rooney continued his habit of scoring milestone goals against Manchester City when he became only the second player to score 200 times in the Premier League.
The 31-year-old striker gave Everton the lead in the 35th minute against Pep Guardiola's side on Monday to join Alan Shearer as a double centurion, and the data on how he reached 200 does not make happy reading for City fans.
Supporters of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers might also want to look away as we reveal some of the key stats from Rooney's staggering goalscoring feat.
MILESTONE GOALS
Rooney's 200th Premier League goal was one of 153 scored with his right foot and one of 173 netted from inside the penalty area. It arrived almost five years after he scored his 150th, which also came against City, in Manchester United's 3-2 win over their rivals in December 2012.
City were Rooney's victims when he scored his 50th goal in December 2006 – aged just 21 - in United's 3-1 win at Old Trafford, while two other milestone strikes came against Arsenal.
The lad from Croxteth famously announced his arrival as an Everton star with the winning goal in a 2-1 win over the Gunners in October 2002, five days before his 17th birthday, making him the youngest Premier League goalscorer at the time. He later scored his 100th against the same opponents for United in January 2010.
200 – Wayne Rooney has become just the second player to score 200 goals in the @premierleague after @alanshearer (260). Icons. pic.twitter.com/CSwfVlUTKO— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 21, 2017
OPPONENTS AND HUNTING GROUNDS
Seven per cent of Rooney's 200 Premier League goals were scored against Newcastle – 14 strikes in total – and St James' Park is his happiest hunting ground away from Goodison Park and Old Trafford, with eight of his goals hitting the net on Tyneside.
Rooney, who fired 13 past Villa, will have been sad to see West Ham leave Upton Park, where he scored seven of his 11 goals against the Hammers over the years, and the same goes for White Hart Lane, the setting seven of his 11 goals against Spurs.
Visits to the Reebok Stadium and the Etihad Stadium have yielded six goals each for Rooney, and Bolton fans will remember the former England star's pair of hat-tricks against the Trotters in 2006 and 2011.
It's been lonely in this @premierleague 200 club. Welcome and congratulations @WayneRooney— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 21, 2017
BEST YEARS AND TOP TEAM-MATES
Rooney was at his most prolific in 2011-12, when he scored 27 Premier League goals for Manchester United – one more than his previous best in 2009-10.
Neither of those seasons coincided with his time as a team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Portuguese star nevertheless leads the list of players who have provided Rooney with assists. Ronaldo assisted 13 of Rooney's 200 Premier League goals, and the pair combined to great effect in 2005-06 when Rooney scored 16 goals, and in 2006-07 when he netted 14 times.
Portuguese forwards have been good to Rooney over the years; Nani is next on the list of assist providers with 12.
Should Dominic Calvert-Lewin provide Rooney with three more assists in addition to the two he has already served up this season, he will match the totals Darren Fletcher, Dimitar Berbatov and Robin van Persie achieved during their years as a team-mate of one of English football's deadliest talents.
— Everton (@Everton) August 21, 2017
#EFCawayday pic.twitter.com/otENKm9qTD
