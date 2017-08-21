Related

Feyenoord sign winger Larsson from Heerenveen

21 August 2017 16:51

Eredivisie champions Feyenoord have completed the signing of Sam Larsson from Heerenveen on a four-year contract.

The 24-year-old, who was also a reported target for Benfica, completed a medical on Monday before signing a deal at De Kuip.

Larsson scored nine goals in 33 Eredivisie appearances for Heerenveen last season, having joined the club from Gothenburg in 2014.

And Feyenoord director Martin van Geel sees the Sweden international as the final piece of the puzzle as the club prepare for a return to the Champions League.

"[Signing] Sam is a welcome boost that completes our squad," Van Geel said. "With his arrival, now all positions are double occupied within the group."

Feyenoord have won their opening two games of their title defence, beating Twente 2-1 and Excelsior 1-0.

Eredivisie table

# Team MP D P
3 PSV 2 +4 6
4 VVV 2 +4 6
5 Feyenoord 2 +2 6
6 PEC Zwolle 2 +2 4
7 Heracles 2 +1 4

