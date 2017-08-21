Clement reminds Abraham he´s ´not here on work experience´

Swansea City manager Paul Clement expects loan forward Tammy Abraham to start scoring soon as his side's wait for a Premier League goal goes on.

The Swans have taken one point from their opening two games of the season, registering just one shot on target.

And while Clement acknowledges that this season will prove a learning curve for inexperienced Chelsea forward Abraham, who scored 23 Championship goals for Bristol City last term, he also needs the 19-year-old to find his feet quickly at Swansea.

"I think both Tammy and Jordan [Ayew] needed to do better when the ball was played forward to them [in Saturday's 4-0 home defeat to Manchester United]," Clement said.

"This was Tammy's second game at this level, aside from two substitute appearances at Chelsea. He is now starting Premier League games.

"It is going to be a brilliant learning experience for him, but, at the same time, he is not here on work experience.

"He is here to deliver. He knows that and I am sure it is a matter of time before he is scoring goals."