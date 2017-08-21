Arsenal send Jenkinson and Bramall to Birmingham

Arsenal have sent defensive duo Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall to Birmingham City on season-long loan deals.

Jenkinson, who has been on the Gunners' books since 2011, only made five appearances in all competitions last season, having spent the previous two seasons on loan with West Ham.

Birmingham confirmed on Monday the 25-year-old will spend 2017-18 at St Andrew's, where he will be joined by Bramall.

Left-sided Bramall, 21, only joined Arsenal last season from non-league Hednesford Town midway through last season and will now get the chance to gain first-team experience in the Championship.

OFFICIAL: Blues are delighted to announce the signings of @Arsenal pair Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall https://t.co/mWdmtog7TN #BCFC pic.twitter.com/qEuSowBzDB — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 21, 2017

Both players are in contention to make their debuts at home against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Harry Redknapp's side have collected four points from as many games to start the new season.