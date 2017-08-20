Salihamidzic impressed by Bayern´s new boys

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic gave a positive review to debutants Corentin Tolisso and Niklas Sule following their goalscoring start to life in Bavaria.

The new pair both netted within 19 minutes of their first Bundesliga match for the champions, Sule's opener coming via a free-kick from fellow debutant Sebastian Rudy in a 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern's bright opening eased concerns over an underwhelming pre-season as Robert Lewandowski added another after half-time to sew up a winning start.

And Salihamidzic, who won the Bundesliga six times during a glittering nine-year stint as a player at Bayern, likes what he saw from Tolisso and Sule.

"They are very good guys and they have been very well received by the team," the 40-year-old said after the match.

"We are very happy to have them."

Salihamidzic was appointed sporting director in July, 12 months after Matthias Sammer stepped down from his four-year stint in the role.

The former Bosnia and Herzegovina international echoed Carlo Ancelotti's desire for improvement as the club seeks to record a sixth straight domestic title.

"We've won and clinched the first three points. We're happy and satisfied," Salihamidzic said.

"But of course there are things we have to improve."