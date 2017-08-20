Monchi focused on signings not sales at Roma amid Cuadrado links

Roma director Monchi has ruled out the sale of Kostas Manolas, insisting Roma's focus is on buying players - with Juan Cuadrado a possible target.

Manolas has been linked with various clubs across Europe in recent months, while Monchi has been eyeing further recruitments as reported interest in Juventus' Cuadrado has emerged after failed attempts to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.

But, questioned on Manolas' future, the Roma director confirmed that his efforts were solely on bringing new players to the club in the coming weeks, although he would have liked the transfer window to be closed before the start of the season - a development that has been mooted in England.

"We are working to sign players, not sell them," Monchi told Mediaset Premium.

"It would be great to close the window before competitive games begin and we should all work together to make it happen.

"I think we've already talked about [transfers] too much. [The opening day of the season] is an important day and we ought to talk about the players who are already here.

"The market remains open for a few more days and we are working to find players who can improve the squad, but so are many other teams."

Monchi was also non-committal on any move for Cuadrado but, on the winger, he added: "Everyone likes good players."