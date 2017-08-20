Inter 3 Fiorentina 0: Icardi double condemns Pioli to miserable return

Mauro Icardi's early brace ensured a miserable return to San Siro for Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli as Inter ran out 3-0 winners on the opening weekend of the Serie A season.
Pioli was sacked by Inter in May after a stuttering six months in charge and any intended revenge mission was halted inside quarter of an hour by Luciano Spalletti's rampant side.
Icardi had been a doubt for this game and hobbled away from one heavy first-half challenge but not before he had twice found the net - with a penalty and a header - in a spectacular start to the campaign.
While Inter's captain grabbed the goals, it was Ivan Perisic - reportedly set to sign a new contract despite interest from Manchester United - who really thrilled, running the visitors ragged, laying on Icardi's second and then himself netting the clinching third.
Inter may have enviously observed the off-season transfer business that looks to have made title contenders of city rivals AC Milan, but keeping the brilliant Croatia winger is surely key to any Nerazzurri challenge.
Even as Inter's momentum slowed in the second half of this clash, before Perisic's goal, Fiorentina debutant Giovanni Simeone threatened only sporadically at the other end as the visitors felt the absence of impending Milan signing Nikola Kalinic from their ranks.
16 - Mauro Icardi has scored 2+ goals in 16 of the 126 Serie A games played for Inter. Habit. #InterFiorentina— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 20, 2017
After 24 league goals last term, it took Icardi less than five minutes to get his first of the new campaign.
The Inter captain chested down Yuto Nagatomo's high angled pass, but was bundled over by Davide Astori's clumsy challenge in the area and Icardi quickly jumped to his feet to bury the subsequent spot-kick.
Matias Vecino - debuting, like Borja Valero, against his former club - could have quickly added a second but sliced wide from Perisic's pinpoint cross.
The wait for another goal lasted only until the 15th minute, though, as Icardi doubled his tally with a towering header into the bottom-left corner from Perisic's swirling right-wing delivery.
Only a smart low Marco Sportiello stop denied the hosts a third from Marcelo Brozovic's drive, before Samir Handanovic saved for the first time as Simeone sent a firm header goalwards.
Referee Paolo Tagliavento deferred to the VAR shortly before half-time as Simeone went down in the area, but the decision went Inter's way and the home side regained their stride after the restart.
Sportiello had to be alert to parry from Icardi and catch Vitor Hugo's skewed clearance and then watched helplessly as Perisic's strike flashed just past the top-left corner.
Fiorentina substitute Khouma Babacar responded with a sharp shot that tested Handanovic at full stretch, but Roberto Gagliardini - also introduced from the bench - should have secured the points for Inter from Icardi's selfless pass, only to instead blaze over an open goal.
That miss briefly kept the visitors in the hunt, and Jordan Veretout struck the post with a stunning 25-yard effort, before Perisic finally added the third, stooping to nod Joao Mario's cross past Sportiello.
Icardi almost hit a hat-trick goal in the final 10 minutes, but the Fiorentina goalkeeper - too often left to fend for himself - saved brilliantly to limit the scoring.
KEY OPTA STATS
- Inter have kept a clean sheet for the first time in 13 league games.
- Fiorentina have lost their season-opener in three of their last four Serie A campaigns (W1).
- Mauro Icardi has scored seven goals in his last three Serie A clashes with Fiorentina.
- Fiorentina are Icardi’s favourite target in the top-flight: nine goals.
- Ivan Perisic has now delivered 15 assists in Serie A, nine of which were for Icardi.
- The last time Inter scored their first league goal of the season from the penalty spot was in 2009/10 (Eto’o vs Bari).
|Spalletti eyes improvement despite convincing Inter win
|Montella pleased with Milan´s winning start
|I can improve - Neymar wants more despite stunning Parc des Princes bow for PSG
|Valverde praises Barca stand-ins after opening win
|Deportivo La Coruna 0 Real Madrid 3: Bale nets as champions make confident start
|Celtic star Tierney destined for Premier League, says Adam
|Deulofeu dedicates Barca win to victims of Las Ramblas attack
|Guardiola not worried over City´s Everton struggles
|Paris Saint-Germain 6 Toulouse 2: Neymar shines on Parc des Princes debut as Verratti sees red
|Crotone 0 AC Milan 3: Cutrone and Suso star in sizzling start
|Inter 3 Fiorentina 0: Icardi double condemns Pioli to miserable return
|Barcelona 2 Real Betis 0: Deulofeu on song as Valverde makes winning start
|David Luiz and Bakayoko branded ´amazing´ by Conte as Chelsea beat Tottenham
|No Wembley worries for Pochettino despite Spurs setback
|Desire of champions still in Chelsea´s hearts, says Conte
|Manchester City´s Mendy hails Batshuayi own goal as #bulletheader
|Chelsea match-winner Alonso hails champion spirit after stunning Spurs
|Bayern drawn against RB Leipzig in DFB-Pokal
|Big-spending Everton ´expecting to win and win´ - Pickford
|Welcome to AC Milan - Kalinic´s arrival confirmed
|Tottenham 1 Chelsea 2: Awesome Alonso ensures more Wembley woe for Spurs
|West Brom appeal against Robson-Kanu red card
|Monchi focused on signings not sales at Roma amid Cuadrado links
|Wagner lauds ´totally important´ Huddersfield wins
|Koeman believes Everton can exploit Manchester City defence
|Huddersfield determined to make an impact, says Ince
|Andone comfortable at Deportivo but tempted by Burnley move
|Fekir: Halfway line wonder goal was about instinct
|Salihamidzic impressed by Bayern´s new boys
|Shakespeare expecting Vardy to be fine after knock
|Huddersfield Town 1 Newcastle United 0: Fierce Mooy strike sees flying start continue
|Gullit calls on Conte to apologise to Chelsea exile Costa
|´Incomprehensible´ Keita is like two players - Heidel
|Kompany ready for next instalment of Rooney rivalry
|Watzke withering over Barca´s role in Dembele soap opera
|Hamburg´s Muller suffers torn ACL celebrating winning goal
|Iniesta casts doubt on Barca future
|Morata wants to ´make an explosion´ with Chelsea
|I remember one day he started shooting the journalists - Pochettino recalls Maradona mayhem
|Conte signals intention to remain at Chelsea for ´many years´
|MLS Review: Toronto pull clear, Montreal continue run
|Bosz lauds ´special´ Gotze after star´s return
|Wenger: I´m not thinking about signing players
|We never give up - Simeone lauds Atletico escape act at Girona
|Buffon ´sorts out problems´ for Juventus - Allegri
|Championship Review: Hourihane a hat-trick hero in Villa thriller, Cardiff and Ipswich stay perfect
|Wenger defends Ozil, hopes to have Sanchez back against Liverpool
|Girona 2 Atletico Madrid 2: 10-man Atleti battle to draw after Griezmann sees red
|Hughes lauds ´elite´ Jese after Stoke´s gritty Arsenal upset
|We scored a goal – Wenger disagrees with Lacazette offside call in Arsenal loss
|Who needs the ball? Stoke beat Arsenal despite lowest-ever 22.7% possession mark
|Montella dismisses talk of Milan title challenge
|Zidane hoping for a big season from Bale at Madrid
|Pulis hails ´absolutely fantastic´ debutant Barry after win at Burnley
|Arnautovic apologises to West Ham fans after red-card shame
|We cannot look back - Valverde keen to move on from Neymar and Madrid disappointments
|Stoke City 1 Arsenal 0: Jese hits winner in dream debut
|Bilic upbeat despite West Ham heartbreak at Southampton
|Spalletti determined to keep Candreva despite continued Chelsea speculation
|No news on Coutinho despite reported new Barcelona bid, says Klopp
|Juventus 3 Cagliari 0: Buffon saves Serie A´s first VAR penalty in comfortable win
|Richarlison link-up excites Watford record signing Gray
|Valverde calls on Barca to support Messi after Suarez injury
|Shakespeare targets more home comforts after downing Albion
|Klopp ´completely happy´ as Liverpool battle to win over Palace
|Swansea in race against time to do ´good business´ after Sigurdsson exit
|Southampton 3 West Ham 2: Austin settles five-goal thriller with late spot-kick
|Bournemouth 0 Watford 2: Richarlison shines to inspire Hornets victory
|Leicester City 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Okazaki´s early opener sets Foxes on their way
|Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 0: Mane rescues Klopp from more Premier League frustration
|Burnley 0 West Brom 1: Sub Robson-Kanu hits winner, then gets sent off
|Wolfsburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Pulisic shines as Bosz makes ideal start
|Mourinho insists United will not get carried away after dream start
|Confident United an improvement on last season - Pogba
|Dembele will only leave Dortmund for right price - Zorc
|Swansea City 0 Manchester United 4: Mourinho´s men win big again after late goal glut
|Gotze to make first Borussia Dortmund start in seven months
|Juventus´ Keita pursuit ´practically a crime´
|Zidane open to new Real Madrid arrivals before transfer window closes
|Hoeness slams Barcelona´s Dembele pursuit as ´the lowest class´
|Liverpool star Mane has Diouf dilemma
|Alexander-Arnold should expect to spend time on the bench - Klopp
|Sigurdsson feared Everton deal would collapse
|Portland Timbers 2 New York Red Bulls 0: Hosts bounce back in MLS
|Mourinho has faith in Man United forward Martial
|Pochettino: No issue with Conte ahead of London derby
|Bonucci not crucial like Maradona, Messi or Ronaldo - Barzagli
|Chelsea are still title favourites - Mourinho cranks up mind games with former club
|Jardim lauds record-breaking Monaco
|Ancelotti wants Bayern improvement despite opening Bundesliga win
|We need time - Conte calls for patience in pursuit of long-term Chelsea success