Guardiola not worried over City´s Everton struggles

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola does not expect last season's chastening 4-0 defeat at Goodison Park to have a lingering impact when his side host Everton on Monday.
Ronald Koeman's team dealt out the heaviest loss of Guardiola's decorated coaching career in January, a result that effectively ended City's hopes of mounting a credible Premier League title challenge.
Both teams have strengthened with eye-catching additions during the transfer window – Everton's record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson could make his debut at the Etihad Stadium, where the Merseyside club escaped with a 1-1 draw last season after Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero had penalties saved.
"It's a long time ago. I don't comment when I play against a team when I won 4-0 because I think it's a new game and this is the same," Guardiola told reporters.
"Of course, we were not able to beat them last season. Our game at home was one of the best performances we played but we were not able to win. We missed not just two penalties but many, many things [chances].
"In the game there, they arrived four times and scored four goals. We were not solid in terms of defence, so hopefully we can learn about that."
Last training session ahead of first home match, tomorrow against @Everton— PepTeam (@PepTeam) August 20, 2017
Ultimo entreno antes del debut en casa ante el Everton#cityvefc pic.twitter.com/MqvBXInptI
City began their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win at newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, where Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Bernardo Silva all made debuts.
Left-back Benjamin Mendy, who became the most expensive defender in the world in the process of joining from Monaco, is also waiting in the wings due to a thigh injury.
Guardiola still aims to do more business before the window shuts at the end of the month, with West Brom rejecting a bid from City for their former Manchester United centre-back Jonny Evans last week.
Nevertheless, he feels it would be ideal if clubs had to conclude their business before the big kick-off.
"It would be nice, yeah – starting the season with the squads we have and working until winter with them. It would be good but it's a decision of the Premier League," he said.
"Everything would be quicker, less speculation, and we can start from the first day of the Premier League with the squad you are working with.
"At the moment, maybe you have players who are going to move on. It will be better for all the clubs – not just in England but all around the world.
"All the managers would work a lot sooner, quicker – not waiting for the deadline, the last moment, the last second."
|Spalletti eyes improvement despite convincing Inter win
|Montella pleased with Milan´s winning start
|I can improve - Neymar wants more despite stunning Parc des Princes bow for PSG
|Valverde praises Barca stand-ins after opening win
|Deportivo La Coruna 0 Real Madrid 3: Bale nets as champions make confident start
|Celtic star Tierney destined for Premier League, says Adam
|Deulofeu dedicates Barca win to victims of Las Ramblas attack
|Guardiola not worried over City´s Everton struggles
|Paris Saint-Germain 6 Toulouse 2: Neymar shines on Parc des Princes debut as Verratti sees red
|Crotone 0 AC Milan 3: Cutrone and Suso star in sizzling start
|Inter 3 Fiorentina 0: Icardi double condemns Pioli to miserable return
|Barcelona 2 Real Betis 0: Deulofeu on song as Valverde makes winning start
|David Luiz and Bakayoko branded ´amazing´ by Conte as Chelsea beat Tottenham
|No Wembley worries for Pochettino despite Spurs setback
|Desire of champions still in Chelsea´s hearts, says Conte
|Manchester City´s Mendy hails Batshuayi own goal as #bulletheader
|Chelsea match-winner Alonso hails champion spirit after stunning Spurs
|Bayern drawn against RB Leipzig in DFB-Pokal
|Big-spending Everton ´expecting to win and win´ - Pickford
|Welcome to AC Milan - Kalinic´s arrival confirmed
|Tottenham 1 Chelsea 2: Awesome Alonso ensures more Wembley woe for Spurs
|West Brom appeal against Robson-Kanu red card
|Monchi focused on signings not sales at Roma amid Cuadrado links
|Wagner lauds ´totally important´ Huddersfield wins
|Koeman believes Everton can exploit Manchester City defence
|Huddersfield determined to make an impact, says Ince
|Andone comfortable at Deportivo but tempted by Burnley move
|Fekir: Halfway line wonder goal was about instinct
|Salihamidzic impressed by Bayern´s new boys
|Shakespeare expecting Vardy to be fine after knock
|Huddersfield Town 1 Newcastle United 0: Fierce Mooy strike sees flying start continue
|Gullit calls on Conte to apologise to Chelsea exile Costa
|´Incomprehensible´ Keita is like two players - Heidel
|Kompany ready for next instalment of Rooney rivalry
|Watzke withering over Barca´s role in Dembele soap opera
|Hamburg´s Muller suffers torn ACL celebrating winning goal
|Iniesta casts doubt on Barca future
|Morata wants to ´make an explosion´ with Chelsea
|I remember one day he started shooting the journalists - Pochettino recalls Maradona mayhem
|Conte signals intention to remain at Chelsea for ´many years´
|MLS Review: Toronto pull clear, Montreal continue run
|Bosz lauds ´special´ Gotze after star´s return
|Wenger: I´m not thinking about signing players
|We never give up - Simeone lauds Atletico escape act at Girona
|Buffon ´sorts out problems´ for Juventus - Allegri
|Championship Review: Hourihane a hat-trick hero in Villa thriller, Cardiff and Ipswich stay perfect
|Wenger defends Ozil, hopes to have Sanchez back against Liverpool
|Girona 2 Atletico Madrid 2: 10-man Atleti battle to draw after Griezmann sees red
|Hughes lauds ´elite´ Jese after Stoke´s gritty Arsenal upset
|We scored a goal – Wenger disagrees with Lacazette offside call in Arsenal loss
|Who needs the ball? Stoke beat Arsenal despite lowest-ever 22.7% possession mark
|Montella dismisses talk of Milan title challenge
|Zidane hoping for a big season from Bale at Madrid
|Pulis hails ´absolutely fantastic´ debutant Barry after win at Burnley
|Arnautovic apologises to West Ham fans after red-card shame
|We cannot look back - Valverde keen to move on from Neymar and Madrid disappointments
|Stoke City 1 Arsenal 0: Jese hits winner in dream debut
|Bilic upbeat despite West Ham heartbreak at Southampton
|Spalletti determined to keep Candreva despite continued Chelsea speculation
|No news on Coutinho despite reported new Barcelona bid, says Klopp
|Juventus 3 Cagliari 0: Buffon saves Serie A´s first VAR penalty in comfortable win
|Richarlison link-up excites Watford record signing Gray
|Valverde calls on Barca to support Messi after Suarez injury
|Shakespeare targets more home comforts after downing Albion
|Klopp ´completely happy´ as Liverpool battle to win over Palace
|Swansea in race against time to do ´good business´ after Sigurdsson exit
|Southampton 3 West Ham 2: Austin settles five-goal thriller with late spot-kick
|Bournemouth 0 Watford 2: Richarlison shines to inspire Hornets victory
|Leicester City 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Okazaki´s early opener sets Foxes on their way
|Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 0: Mane rescues Klopp from more Premier League frustration
|Burnley 0 West Brom 1: Sub Robson-Kanu hits winner, then gets sent off
|Wolfsburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Pulisic shines as Bosz makes ideal start
|Mourinho insists United will not get carried away after dream start
|Confident United an improvement on last season - Pogba
|Dembele will only leave Dortmund for right price - Zorc
|Swansea City 0 Manchester United 4: Mourinho´s men win big again after late goal glut
|Gotze to make first Borussia Dortmund start in seven months
|Juventus´ Keita pursuit ´practically a crime´
|Zidane open to new Real Madrid arrivals before transfer window closes
|Hoeness slams Barcelona´s Dembele pursuit as ´the lowest class´
|Liverpool star Mane has Diouf dilemma
|Alexander-Arnold should expect to spend time on the bench - Klopp
|Sigurdsson feared Everton deal would collapse
|Portland Timbers 2 New York Red Bulls 0: Hosts bounce back in MLS
|Mourinho has faith in Man United forward Martial
|Pochettino: No issue with Conte ahead of London derby
|Bonucci not crucial like Maradona, Messi or Ronaldo - Barzagli
|Chelsea are still title favourites - Mourinho cranks up mind games with former club
|Jardim lauds record-breaking Monaco
|Ancelotti wants Bayern improvement despite opening Bundesliga win
|We need time - Conte calls for patience in pursuit of long-term Chelsea success