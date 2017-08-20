Chelsea match-winner Alonso hails champion spirit after stunning Spurs

Marcos Alonso believes Chelsea showed their title-winning togetherness in a dramatic 2-1 win against Tottenham.
Spanish wing-back Alonso scored twice - a fine free-kick and a late winner - to secure the champions' first points of the season after a dismal home defeat against Burnley last week.
Chelsea had found themselves three goals down at half-time at Stamford Bridge and had two men sent off in that 3-2 reverse, but Alonso was delighted to show the unity in the squad in a return to winning ways against rivals Spurs at Wembley.
"I don't think I have hit better [free-kicks] than that, even in training," he said. "I am very happy for the win.
"There has been a lot of talking during the week, but we showed we are together as a team."
How many goals today, @marcosalonso03? #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/U0QrGWE8kh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 20, 2017
Alonso added: "We tried to more of the ball in the second half but they were pressing a lot. We were compact and it was a very good game from us.
"David Luiz did such a good job today, a very good game from him. To get the winner in front of the fans was great."
