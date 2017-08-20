Big-spending Everton ´expecting to win and win´ - Pickford

Jordan Pickford says Everton expect to win every week after their extensive spending in the transfer window as Ronald Koeman's men prepare to test their top-four credentials against Manchester City.

Everton sold Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United in the off-season, but have used the money to bring in a number of new signings, including Pickford, Michael Keane, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wayne Rooney.

And the Toffees have started the season strongly, winning four games in the Premier League and Europa League without conceding, even if their style had been fairly functional prior to Thursday's 2-0 success against Hajduk Split.

But Everton will face a far tougher test against City and Pickford is relishing the challenge as his new club learns to deal with the increased expectation.

"We sold Lukaku in the summer but spent a lot of money," he said. "We are expecting to win and win.

Over the moon to finally make me competitive debut for Everton last night and always good to start with a clean sheet #COYB #toffees #sendthemin A post shared by Jordan Pickford (@jpickford1) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

"We have to concentrate on what we do and keep picking up results when we can. That is what the Premier League is all about.

"You have got to thrive on those big games. We have to go with a good game plan and try to execute it."

Pickford is already looking at where Everton could finish come the end of the season, too, with city rivals Liverpool in his sights.

"It would be massive for everyone at the club if we could finish above Liverpool," he added. "There is nothing more we would want to do."