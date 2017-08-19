Zidane open to new Real Madrid arrivals before transfer window closes

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is open to further new signings before the transfer window closes on September 1.
LaLiga and European champions Madrid have been relatively quiet in the market in terms of arrivals, with youngsters Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos the only new players brought to the Santiago Bernabeu.
However, Madrid have generated close to €125million through the sales of Alvaro Morata, Danilo, Mariano Diaz, Diego Llorente, Burgui and the loan exit of James Rodriguez, and they have been consistently linked with a club-record swoop for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe.
Zidane is happy with the options at his disposal but is not ruling out the prospect of a late flurry of arrivals before the end of the month.
"I have a fantastic squad which can still be improved," he said on Saturday. "Until [the end of the window], anything can happen, here and abroad."
Madrid begin their title defence against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday at the end of the week in which they claimed the Supercopa de Espana with a 5-1 aggregate win over Barcelona.
Zidane accepts Madrid have become an even bigger scalp for opponents given their success over the last two years and has urged his players not to allow their work-rate to drop.
