Southampton 3 West Ham 2: Austin settles five-goal thriller with late spot-kick

Charlie Austin's 93rd-minute penalty denied 10-man West Ham a hard-earned Premier League point as Southampton escaped with a 3-2 win at St Mary's on Saturday.
Javier Hernandez looked to have secured a fantastic draw with a brace either side of half-time after the Saints surged two goals ahead, but Pablo Zabaleta's push on Maya Yoshida enabled substitute Austin to snatch all three points with effectively the last kick of the match.
Southampton had earlier opened up a two-goal lead as Manolo Gabbiadini found a way past Joe Hart after 11 minutes. The Hammers then lost Marko Arnautovic to a straight red card for catching Jack Stephens with his arm before Dusan Tadic made it 2-0 from the spot.
However, Hernandez appeared to be Slaven Bilic's saviour by cutting the deficit before half-time and then added an equaliser with around 16 minutes remaining, opening his account in thrilling fashion following his close-season move from Bayer Leverkusen.
But Austin stepped off the bench to roll in a late winner from the spot and give Mauricio Pellegrino a first league victory as Saints boss.
FULL TIME: #SaintsFC 3-2 #WHUFC@chazaustin10's last-gasp penalty gives Mauricio Pellegrino his first #PL win! Get in there pic.twitter.com/JV6Vcg6ZSN— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 19, 2017
Bilic handed a first start to 18-year-old Declan Rice as he rung the changes following the 4-0 defeat at Manchester United, although his plans suffered a setback when Winston Reid sustained a calf injury in the warm-up.
Michail Antonio made his return from a lengthy hamstring injury and the winger looked lively from the outset, teeing up Arnautovic for a good early chance before heading a corner into the arms of Fraser Forster.
West Ham's encouraging start quickly came to an end, though, as Nathan Redmond put a smart pass into space for Gabbiadini, who raced into the area and swept a clean left-foot finish across Hart.
Arnautovic should have done better again when Hernandez whipped an enticing ball in behind the defence, but the Austrian's stooping header was well smothered by Forster.
Tempers began to flare with Mario Lemina at the centre of a couple of heated exchanges, catching Arnautovic with a stray arm before receiving an unpunished studs-up challenge from Mark Noble. The tension proved too much for Arnautovic as the winger caught Saints defender Stephens in the face with his arm and was promptly shown a straight red card – just as he was against the same opposition while at Stoke City last season.
His petulance was compounded within five minutes as former Saints defender Jose Fonte dragged down Steven Davis in the area, allowing Tadic to fire the spot-kick through Hart's legs.
There was still time for the Hammers to pull one back on the stroke of half-time with Hernandez punishing Forster for failing to hold Antonio's half-volley.
Gabbiadini exploded back into life on the hour as his long-range attempt crashed against the crossbar, while Tadic was also denied a second by Hart's sharp near-post save.
Those near-misses appeared costly when Hernandez again showed his poacher's instinct, tucking away at point-blank range after Forster pushed Diafra Sakho's effort against the bar.
A stunned Southampton only recovered in the closing moments, with Redmond shooting against the crossbar before Austin was gifted the chance to seal a dramatic victory.
90: YES! YES! YES! @chazaustin10 makes no mistake from the spot. (3-2) pic.twitter.com/iVaWug9eqk— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 19, 2017
Key Opta stats:
- Charlie Austin has been directly involved in three goals in his last two Premier League games versus West Ham (two goals, one assist).
- Manolo Gabbiadini's goal ended a run of nine hours and 15 minutes without a Premier League goal at St. Mary's for Southampton.
- Since the start of 2015-16, West Ham have conceded more goals from the penalty spot than any other Premier League team (13).
- Dusan Tadic, who made his 100th Premier League appearance, scored his first goal in 13 games.
- Javier Hernandez scored his first Premier League goals since April 2014 vs Newcastle (1,232 days ago) – all 39 of his goals in the English top-flight have come inside the box.
|Girona 2 Atletico Madrid 2: 10-man Atleti battle to draw after Griezmann sees red
|Hughes lauds ´elite´ Jese after Stoke´s gritty Arsenal upset
|We scored a goal – Wenger disagrees with Lacazette offside call in Arsenal loss
|Who needs the ball? Stoke beat Arsenal despite lowest-ever 22.7% possession mark
|Montella dismisses talk of Milan title challenge
|Zidane hoping for a big season from Bale at Madrid
|Pulis hails ´absolutely fantastic´ debutant Barry after win at Burnley
|Arnautovic apologises to West Ham fans after red-card shame
|We cannot look back - Valverde keen to move on from Neymar and Madrid disappointments
|Stoke City 1 Arsenal 0: Jese hits winner in dream debut
|Bilic upbeat despite West Ham heartbreak at Southampton
|Spalletti determined to keep Candreva despite continued Chelsea speculation
|No news on Coutinho despite reported new Barcelona bid, says Klopp
|Juventus 3 Cagliari 0: Buffon saves Serie A´s first VAR penalty in comfortable win
|Richarlison link-up excites Watford record signing Gray
|Valverde calls on Barca to support Messi after Suarez injury
|Shakespeare targets more home comforts after downing Albion
|Klopp ´completely happy´ as Liverpool battle to win over Palace
|Swansea in race against time to do ´good business´ after Sigurdsson exit
|Southampton 3 West Ham 2: Austin settles five-goal thriller with late spot-kick
|Bournemouth 0 Watford 2: Richarlison shines to inspire Hornets victory
|Leicester City 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Okazaki´s early opener sets Foxes on their way
|Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 0: Mane rescues Klopp from more Premier League frustration
|Burnley 0 West Brom 1: Sub Robson-Kanu hits winner, then gets sent off
|Wolfsburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Pulisic shines as Bosz makes ideal start
|Mourinho insists United will not get carried away after dream start
|Confident United an improvement on last season - Pogba
|Dembele will only leave Dortmund for right price - Zorc
|Swansea City 0 Manchester United 4: Mourinho´s men win big again after late goal glut
|Gotze to make first Borussia Dortmund start in seven months
|Juventus´ Keita pursuit ´practically a crime´
|Zidane open to new Real Madrid arrivals before transfer window closes
|Hoeness slams Barcelona´s Dembele pursuit as ´the lowest class´
|Liverpool star Mane has Diouf dilemma
|Alexander-Arnold should expect to spend time on the bench - Klopp
|Sigurdsson feared Everton deal would collapse
|Portland Timbers 2 New York Red Bulls 0: Hosts bounce back in MLS
|Mourinho has faith in Man United forward Martial
|Pochettino: No issue with Conte ahead of London derby
|Bonucci not crucial like Maradona, Messi or Ronaldo - Barzagli
|Chelsea are still title favourites - Mourinho cranks up mind games with former club
|Jardim lauds record-breaking Monaco
|Ancelotti wants Bayern improvement despite opening Bundesliga win
|We need time - Conte calls for patience in pursuit of long-term Chelsea success
|Valencia sign defender Murillo from Inter
|Burton Albion 2 Birmingham City 1: Sordell and Dyer spark second-half comeback
|Bayern Munich 3 Bayer Leverkusen 1: Debutants Sule and Tolisso net in rain-lashed Bundesliga opener
|Metz 0 Monaco 1: Falcao´s late winner seals record-breaking victory
|Is Sanchez another Sissoko? Tottenham record signings haven´t always fared well
|Barcelona to wear commemorative shirts in tribute to victims of attacks
|Sanchez joins Mendy, Bonucci and Luiz on list of world´s most expensive defenders
|Matuidi delighted to follow French legends Zidane, Platini and Deschamps to Juventus
|West Ham give Reid six-year contract
|Roma and Inter competing for Sampdoria forward Schick
|UEFA charge Hajduk Split and Everton
|Fiorentina loan Pezzella from Real Betis
|Sanchez joins Tottenham in club-record deal from Ajax
|Draxler not trying to leave PSG after Neymar arrival, says agent
|Valencia complete deal for Arsenal defender Gabriel
|Matuidi seals €20m Juventus move
|Bellamy backs Coutinho´s Barcelona wish as Liverpool reportedly reject new £114m bid
|Rooney deserves more credit, says record Everton signing Sigurdsson
|Allegri challenges Dybala: I want an extraordinary season
|Boateng completes Frankfurt move
|Burke one of many Crystal Palace targets, reveals De Boer
|Keizer expects Tottenham target Sanchez to leave Ajax
|Guardiola offers sympathies to ´beautiful´ Barcelona
|Neymar ´one more player´ for PSG boss Emery
|Chelsea boss Conte envious of Tottenham´s foundation
|Evans is a West Brom player - No transfer plea from Man City boss Guardiola
|Bakayoko in contention for hasty Chelsea debut at Spurs
|Manchester United are no dream team, warns Mourinho
|Jose Mourinho accepts defeat in hunt for fourth Manchester United signing
|Pochettino wants four Tottenham signings before transfer window closes
|Kayode loaned to Girona after joining Manchester City
|Conte bursts out laughing over Costa´s ´criminal´ treatment claim
|Costa: Chelsea return would not be fair situation
|Juventus boss Allegri sees ´five or six´ teams in Scudetto race
|Barcelona, Real Madrid hold minute´s silence for Las Ramblas victims
|Diego Costa is not an Atletico player - Simeone unmoved on Chelsea star
|Costa accuses Chelsea of pricing him out of Atletico Madrid move
|Armstrong signs new Cetlic deal to end speculation
|Serie A 2017-18: Ambitious AC Milan set sights on Juventus dominance
|Frankfurt medical for Boateng after Las Palmas exit
|Castro shocked by Dembele as Dortmund star pushes for Barcelona move
|Defoe pushing for start against Watford
|Jese Rodriguez set to make Stoke debut against Arsenal
|West Brom don´t need to sell Evans - Pulis responds to Manchester City bid
|Matic in Chelsea dig: Manchester United are definitely bigger
|Serie A 2017-18: Shock signing Bonucci, Juve star Dybala - five stars to watch
|Bilic ´sure´ Liverpool target Lanzini is staying at West Ham
|Bailly: Manchester United will prove world-class status this season
|Klopp: No reason to leave Liverpool as Barca eye Coutinho
|Montella happy with Milan progress
|United signing Matic from Chelsea a masterstroke - Robson
|Milan in ´advanced´ talks to sign Kalinic, Fassone tight-lipped on Ibrahimovic
|Barcelona to honour terror victims in LaLiga opener
|Europa League Review: AC Milan on fire, Athletic Bilbao in stirring comeback and Fenerbahce suffer s
|We were lucky - Koeman frustrated by Everton´s second-half struggle
|Bonucci revels in ´wonderful´ San Siro bow as AC Milan destroy Shkendija
|Everton 2 Hajduk Split 0: Keane opens account in comfortable Europa League win
|AC Milan hit 24-year high in Shkendija thrashing
|AC Milan 6 Shkendija 0: Silva, Montolivo inspire Rossoneri to brink of Europa League group stage
|Messi, Ronaldo and Suarez lead tributes as football stands with Barcelona
|Usain Bolt offered burgers and beer to join Portuguese football club
|Hummels joins Mata in pledging one per cent of his wages to charity
|Carroll poised for West Ham return at Newcastle
|Arsenal´s Alexis Sanchez named in latest Chile squad
|Ruben Yanez joins Getafe from Real Madrid
|Clement: Swansea can be stronger without Sigurdsson
|Paulinho insists he can fit in at Bacelona
|Gabi urges Costa to respect Chelsea despite desire to join Atletico Madrid
|Mbappe left out of Monaco squad amid ongoing PSG links
|Zidane, Mourinho, Low, Conte and Guardiola to battle for Best FIFA Men´s Coach prize
|Bosz has ´no idea´ whether Dembele will stay at Dortmund
|Messi, Ronaldo, Iniesta and Kane among nominees for Best FIFA Men´s Player award
|Messi not signing new deal would surprise Barcelona VP Mestre
|Barca in ´difficult situation´ over Coutinho and Dembele
|Sturridge fit for Palace clash
|LaLiga 2017-18: Messi in transition, Bale battling for his place - five stars to watch
|Nothing has changed over Coutinho - Klopp
|Barcelona´s Luis Suarez to miss four to five weeks with knee injury
|James one of six Bayern stars out of Bundesliga opener
|Tottenham midfielder Sissoko: No agreement with any club
|Barca ´not a millimetre closer´ to signing Dembele - Watzke
|Neymar money would fund us for ´15 years´, says Toulouse boss
|Transfer market is crazy, admits £45m Everton new boy Sigurdsson
|Barcelona complete €40m Paulinho signing from Guangzhou
|LaLiga 2017-18: Madrid ready to tighten grip on bumbling Barcelona
|Brighton tie Knockaert, Dunk & Duffy to new deals
|Milan ready to fight for Scudetto - Kaka
|Bundesliga 2017-18: Ancelotti angst, Bosz bottle and VAR all under scrutiny as new season kicks off
|Carvajal: Real Madrid were all over Barcelona
|Bundesliga 2017-18: James checks in as Aubameyang stays – five stars to watch
|Behrami leaves Watford for Udinese
|Wenger and Arsenal willing to make financial sacrifice on Sanchez
|Montreal Impact 3 Chicago Fire 0: Piatti double sinks slumping visitors
|Pique: This is the first time I´ve felt inferior to Real Madrid
|Asensio: Madrid played better and deserved Supercopa title
|Barca star Suarez to undergo tests on knee injury
|Barca close to signing Coutinho and Dembele - Segura
|Valverde: Madrid aren´t invincible as Barca boss laments Neymar loss
|Zidane lauds ´spectacular´ Madrid after Supercopa triumph
|PSG troll Barcelona over Supercopa loss to Madrid
|Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0 (5-1 agg): First-half Barca failings settle Supercopa
|Champions League Review: Mertens stars as Napoli put two past Nice
|Rodgers eyes Liverpool reunion after ´perfect´ Celtic hammer Astana
|Demebele can´t just do whatever he wants - Dortmund team-mate Sokratis
|Championship Review: Norwich off the mark, Sheffield Wednesday hold Sunderland