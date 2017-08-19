Pulis hails ´absolutely fantastic´ debutant Barry after win at Burnley

Tony Pulis wants to add further signings to his West Brom squad after Gareth Barry enjoyed an "absolutely fantastic" debut in a 1-0 win at Burnley.

Barry slotted in seamlessly to the West Brom midfield and helped Pulis' men to record a second successive 1-0 win, although goalscorer Hal Robson-Kanu was later dismissed for a challenge on Matt Lowton.

Jonny Evans was not in the West Brom squad due to injury, amid reports linking the defender with Manchester City, but Pulis - whose side are second in the Premier League after two games - is keen to bring in more new faces before the transfer window closes.

"Burnley put us under enormous pressure in the second half, especially when Hal left the pitch," Pulis told Sky Sports. "They really tested us and the players responded. It's a wonderful result for us.

"As the game got more difficult, there was a fella in the middle of the pitch who actually got better. He was absolutely fantastic in the last 20 minutes, Gareth Barry.

"We're still working very, very hard to get players in to the football club - and we need to. We need a few quality players and everyone in the dressing room and in the stands wants to see players come through the door. Gareth has been a good start for us but we need some quality players.

"I hope and pray that Jonny stays and fingers crossed he will."

"We're really pleased that we've got the three points"



Full video https://t.co/PZieXrElbA#WBA pic.twitter.com/wqzWv8RzE5 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 19, 2017

Pulis hinted West Brom will consider appealing Robson-Kanu's dismissal, with referee Martin Atkinson deciding the Wales international led with his elbow on Lowton.

"He scored a great goal and we were absolutely delighted," Pulis said. "I haven't seen the incident - I don't want to see it too soon after the game in case I make a comment that gets me in trouble.

"I spoke to Martin after the game and he's seen it the way he's seen it and he deemed it to be a red card. I'm sure we'll roll it over in the mixer and come out with the right answer in the next 24 hours."

Another hard-fought win today, 2 out of 2,, Baggies fans like the home fans today BIG fantasy points for our defence #wba — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) August 19, 2017

Sean Dyche's side failed to test West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster despite having 20 shots and dominating possession, but the Clarets boss opted not to discuss reports he is set to land Leeds United striker Chris Wood - who made himself unavailable to face Sunderland on Saturday - in a £15million deal.

"We've been strongly linked with a number of players but I try to keep my business as my business," Dyche said to Sky Sports. "I don't want to speak about players at other clubs, or I attempt not to, and that's what I'm going to do today.

"You're always looking to add to your squad and you want to add competition via transfers and you want the team to continue moving forward. That's what we're looking for."