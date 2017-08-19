Dembele will only leave Dortmund for right price - Zorc

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed the Bundesliga club will sell star forward Ousmane Dembele this transfer window, if their asking price is met.

Dembele has been heavily linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park, with Barcelona having had a bid rejected for the 20-year-old, who has been suspended indefinitely after failing to report for training ahead of the DFB-Pokal clash with Rielasingen-Arlen.

The winger enjoyed a stellar first season in Germany last term, and Zorc has now moved to clarify Dembele's situation.

"We have a clear position, if it is fulfilled, [he] will be transferred this summer," Zorc said ahead of Dortmund's first Bundesliga fixture of the campaign on Saturday.

"If it is not, he will stay at Dortmund."

Dembele joined Dortmund from Rennes in 2016, netting 10 goals and accumulating 21 assists across all competitions in 2016-17.