Bournemouth 0 Watford 2: Richarlison shines to inspire Hornets victory

Richarlison capped a fine full debut in the Premier League with a goal as Watford claimed a deserved 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

The Brazil Under-20 international, an £11million close-season signing from Fluminense, provided the main attacking threat throughout at the Vitality Stadium as he lined up alongside Andre Gray up front.

Watford's record purchase Gray assumed the role of provider for Richarlison's breakthrough goal, helping to continue a pleasing start to life at Vicarage Road for manager Marco Silva on the back of last Saturday's thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

Etienne Capoue sealed the points in the 86th minute, crashing home brilliantly from 25 yards, to leave Bournemouth without a point or a goal to their name ahead of Manchester City's visit to the south coast next weekend.

Richarlison joined Gray and full-back Kiko Femenia in making his first Watford start and an early flick on from Jose Holebas' long throw saw Tom Cleverley have a goalbound shot bravely blocked by Nathan Ake.

Ryan Fraser slipped past Cleverley in the other penalty area in the sixth minute - the Scotland winger's shot untidily blocked by Heurelho Gomes, who was relieved to see a sliding Miguel Britos prevent Benik Afobe from converting the rebound.

Watford worked their way into the ascendancy, with Femenia and Nordin Amrabat's link-up play on the right flank particularly pleasing, but Gomes was called into action again after half an hour.

The veteran goalkeeper appeared slow to react when Afobe chased down Steve Cook's raking pass but he saved well at the near post.

Richarlison produced some dazzling footwork in stoppage time to leave Adam Smith trailing in his wake, but Gray lifted the best chance of the opening 45 minutes over the bar.

Afobe flung himself towards a dangerous Fraser cross early in the second period and, after Femenia cleared behind, Gomes kept out Steve Cook's header from Jordon Ibe's corner.

A Watford attack broke down in unusual circumstances in the 54th minute when Nathaniel Chalobah let Amrabat's cutback run past him when well-placed to shoot - the former Chelsea midfielder then seemingly complained that a shout from Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter persuaded him to leave the ball.

Chalobah was denied more conventionally shortly afterwards, shooting too close to Asmir Begovic when put through on goal.

Driving in from the left, Richarlison continued to trouble Bournemouth and he drew a last-ditch block from Cook in the 70th minute before scuffing a second attempt.

Due reward arrived 17 minutes from time as he tangled with Smith on the end of Gray's low cross and prodded home at the second attempt.

Josh King nodded over as Bournemouth strained for an equaliser but their challenge was extinguished when Cook and Andrew Surman could only clear as far as Capoue, leaving the substitute to dish out rasping punishment.

Key Opta stats:

- Courtesy of their win against Bournemouth, Watford ended a run of seven Premier League games without a victory (D6 L1).

- Marco Silva enjoyed his first away win in the Premier League in his 10th game on the road in the competition (W1 D2 L7).

- Bournemouth have failed to score in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 2016.

- The Cherries have kept just four clean sheets in 2017 in the Premier League, fewer than any side to play in the top flight both last season and this season.

- Richarlison is the sixth Watford player to score on his first Premier League start for the Hornets and the first since Miguel Layun in August 2015 (versus Everton).

- Richarlison is also the first Brazilian to score for Watford in the Premier League.



- Etienne Capoue has bagged two goals in his last three Premier League games, as many as in his previous 30 apps in the competition.