Roma and Inter competing for Sampdoria forward Schick

Inter and Roma are both trying to sign striker Patrik Schick from Sampdoria, the club's owner Massimo Ferrero has confirmed.

Schick had a medical at Juventus in June, but his protracted move to the Serie A champions, for a fee reported to be in the region of €25million, collapsed last month.

The 21-year-old Czech Republic international scored 11 goals to help Samp to a 10th-placed finish last season and Ferrero confirmed there is interest from both Roma and Inter.

"Roma? Yes, they want him," Ferrero said to Pagine Romaniste. "It's a case of first-come-first-serve for Schick.

"An official bid from Roma? They know what to do when they want a player.

"Roma have moved in front of Inter. The [release] clause no longer exists and Patrik would like to play in the capital, but Inter have offered €35m."