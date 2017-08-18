Pochettino wants four Tottenham signings before transfer window closes

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he wants four signings before the end of the transfer window.

Pochettino would not discuss Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, for whom Spurs have reportedly had a bid that could eventually reach a club-record £40million accepted.

But he did set his sights on making four additions in the final fortnight of what has been a frustrating window for Spurs, with last season's Premier League runners-up yet to sign a player.

Pochettino said: "I want four players. It is possible yes but it is not easy.

"We expect to sign some players. Our aim is to improve the squad and bring new faces and new energy to the squad because it is a long season."

On Sanchez, he said: "Like always I never speak about rumours. I cannot speak about him because he is not our player. He is a player that is in another club."

Tottenham face champions Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, giving Spurs the chance to open up a six-point lead on their rivals.

Pochettino may be able to call upon Kieran Trippier (ankle) if the defender passes a fitness test, giving him a selection dilemma at right-back after Kyle-Walker Peters impressed against Newcastle United last week.

"He [Walker-Peters] was fantastic but he is still young," said Pochettino.

"Maybe the decision is to put Trippier in the squad and play Kyle Walker-Peters.

"We are very happy and positive about the evolution of Kieran, he is doing very well in the last few days. We will assess him first and he will [likely] be in the squad. Then it is my decision if he plays or not."

Spurs are still without Georges-Kevin N'Koudou (foot), Erik Lamela (hip) and Danny Rose (knee).