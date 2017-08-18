Jese Rodriguez set to make Stoke debut against Arsenal

Jese Rodriguez is set to make his Stoke City debut against Arsenal.

Manager Mark Hughes revealed he wants to give all of his six recent signings an appearance when the Gunners visit the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, although he is yet to decide which of those will start.

Former Real Madrid forward Jese has joined on a season-long loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain, delighting Hughes, who described the 24-year-old's talent as "elite".

He urged Stoke fans to enjoy having a player of Jese's quality as he prepares to make his bow against Arsenal.

"We are hoping to involve all the ones we have brought in if we can, albeit some will be on the bench and some will start," Hughes said at his pre-match media conference.

"I think we can give Jese a platform here to really enjoy himself.

"Everyone is excited to see him play. He is an elite player, a top-level player and you don't get too many opportunities to bring players like him to the club.

"We are delighted to get him and when you do you should enjoy it."

Other than Bruno Martins Indi, Stoke have only brought in free transfers and loan players during the transfer window.

But Hughes is optimistic about the quality he has added, with Darren Fletcher, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Josh Tymon and Kurt Zouma having also arrived.

"We are excited by the group we have brought in," said Hughes, who went on to suggest the Potters are not done yet.

"If you compare and contrast with last season I believe we are much stronger.

"If the window stopped now we would be stronger than when it started. As an exercise to manage yourself through the window we have done well.

"It isn't about spending £20m here or there, it's about being stronger and we are. We are still in the market, still looking. We will consider every opportunity and if the means are there to do it, we will try.

"Good players are still available. When the so-called bigger clubs have done their business there is a bit of churn and good players become available. We don't rule anything out."

Captain Ryan Shawcross has been linked with a move to Burnley, but Hughes said: "You might read it but it won't happen."