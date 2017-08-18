Burton Albion ended their run of three straight Championship defeats by coming from behind to beat Birmingham City 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium on Friday, a result that sent Aston Villa bottom.
Marvin Sordell and Lloyd Dyer struck in the space of a frenetic 15-minute period to overturn Jacques Maghoma's first-half opener and lift Burton off the foot of the table.
Birmingham had taken four points from their opening three matches and looked on track for a second victory when Maghoma fired in his second of the season on the half-hour mark.
However, Sordell cancelled that out with a 50th-minute effort before Dyer profited from Lucas Akins' clever backheel to complete a morale-boosting comeback.
Full-time: @burtonalbionfc 2-1 @BCFC.— EFL (@EFL) August 18, 2017
Lloyd Dyer's winner gives the home side all three points! pic.twitter.com/8iHFFcG56X
|Valencia sign defender Murillo from Inter
|Burton Albion 2 Birmingham City 1: Sordell and Dyer spark second-half comeback
|Bayern Munich 3 Bayer Leverkusen 1: Debutants Sule and Tolisso net in rain-lashed Bundesliga opener
|Metz 0 Monaco 1: Falcao´s late winner seals record-breaking victory
|Is Sanchez another Sissoko? Tottenham record signings haven´t always fared well
|Barcelona to wear commemorative shirts in tribute to victims of attacks
|Sanchez joins Mendy, Bonucci and Luiz on list of world´s most expensive defenders
|Matuidi delighted to follow French legends Zidane, Platini and Deschamps to Juventus
|West Ham give Reid six-year contract
|Roma and Inter competing for Sampdoria forward Schick
|UEFA charge Hajduk Split and Everton
|Fiorentina loan Pezzella from Real Betis
|Sanchez joins Tottenham in club-record deal from Ajax
|Draxler not trying to leave PSG after Neymar arrival, says agent
|Valencia complete deal for Arsenal defender Gabriel
|Matuidi seals €20m Juventus move
|Bellamy backs Coutinho´s Barcelona wish as Liverpool reportedly reject new £114m bid
|Rooney deserves more credit, says record Everton signing Sigurdsson
|Allegri challenges Dybala: I want an extraordinary season
|Boateng completes Frankfurt move
|Burke one of many Crystal Palace targets, reveals De Boer
|Keizer expects Tottenham target Sanchez to leave Ajax
|Guardiola offers sympathies to ´beautiful´ Barcelona
|Neymar ´one more player´ for PSG boss Emery
|Chelsea boss Conte envious of Tottenham´s foundation
|Evans is a West Brom player - No transfer plea from Man City boss Guardiola
|Bakayoko in contention for hasty Chelsea debut at Spurs
|Manchester United are no dream team, warns Mourinho
|Jose Mourinho accepts defeat in hunt for fourth Manchester United signing
|Pochettino wants four Tottenham signings before transfer window closes
|Kayode loaned to Girona after joining Manchester City
|Conte bursts out laughing over Costa´s ´criminal´ treatment claim
|Costa: Chelsea return would not be fair situation
|Juventus boss Allegri sees ´five or six´ teams in Scudetto race
|Barcelona, Real Madrid hold minute´s silence for Las Ramblas victims
|Diego Costa is not an Atletico player - Simeone unmoved on Chelsea star
|Costa accuses Chelsea of pricing him out of Atletico Madrid move
|Armstrong signs new Cetlic deal to end speculation
|Serie A 2017-18: Ambitious AC Milan set sights on Juventus dominance
|Frankfurt medical for Boateng after Las Palmas exit
|Castro shocked by Dembele as Dortmund star pushes for Barcelona move
|Defoe pushing for start against Watford
|Jese Rodriguez set to make Stoke debut against Arsenal
|West Brom don´t need to sell Evans - Pulis responds to Manchester City bid
|Matic in Chelsea dig: Manchester United are definitely bigger
|Serie A 2017-18: Shock signing Bonucci, Juve star Dybala - five stars to watch
|Bilic ´sure´ Liverpool target Lanzini is staying at West Ham
|Bailly: Manchester United will prove world-class status this season
|Klopp: No reason to leave Liverpool as Barca eye Coutinho
|Montella happy with Milan progress
|United signing Matic from Chelsea a masterstroke - Robson
|Milan in ´advanced´ talks to sign Kalinic, Fassone tight-lipped on Ibrahimovic
|Barcelona to honour terror victims in LaLiga opener
|Europa League Review: AC Milan on fire, Athletic Bilbao in stirring comeback and Fenerbahce suffer s
|We were lucky - Koeman frustrated by Everton´s second-half struggle
|Bonucci revels in ´wonderful´ San Siro bow as AC Milan destroy Shkendija
|Everton 2 Hajduk Split 0: Keane opens account in comfortable Europa League win
|AC Milan hit 24-year high in Shkendija thrashing
|AC Milan 6 Shkendija 0: Silva, Montolivo inspire Rossoneri to brink of Europa League group stage
|Messi, Ronaldo and Suarez lead tributes as football stands with Barcelona
|Usain Bolt offered burgers and beer to join Portuguese football club
|Hummels joins Mata in pledging one per cent of his wages to charity
|Carroll poised for West Ham return at Newcastle
|Arsenal´s Alexis Sanchez named in latest Chile squad
|Ruben Yanez joins Getafe from Real Madrid
|Clement: Swansea can be stronger without Sigurdsson
|Paulinho insists he can fit in at Bacelona
|Gabi urges Costa to respect Chelsea despite desire to join Atletico Madrid
|Mbappe left out of Monaco squad amid ongoing PSG links
|Zidane, Mourinho, Low, Conte and Guardiola to battle for Best FIFA Men´s Coach prize
|Bosz has ´no idea´ whether Dembele will stay at Dortmund
|Messi, Ronaldo, Iniesta and Kane among nominees for Best FIFA Men´s Player award
|Messi not signing new deal would surprise Barcelona VP Mestre
|Barca in ´difficult situation´ over Coutinho and Dembele
|Sturridge fit for Palace clash
|LaLiga 2017-18: Messi in transition, Bale battling for his place - five stars to watch
|Nothing has changed over Coutinho - Klopp
|Barcelona´s Luis Suarez to miss four to five weeks with knee injury
|James one of six Bayern stars out of Bundesliga opener
|Tottenham midfielder Sissoko: No agreement with any club
|Barca ´not a millimetre closer´ to signing Dembele - Watzke
|Neymar money would fund us for ´15 years´, says Toulouse boss
|Transfer market is crazy, admits £45m Everton new boy Sigurdsson
|Barcelona complete €40m Paulinho signing from Guangzhou
|LaLiga 2017-18: Madrid ready to tighten grip on bumbling Barcelona
|Brighton tie Knockaert, Dunk & Duffy to new deals
|Milan ready to fight for Scudetto - Kaka
|Bundesliga 2017-18: Ancelotti angst, Bosz bottle and VAR all under scrutiny as new season kicks off
|Carvajal: Real Madrid were all over Barcelona
|Bundesliga 2017-18: James checks in as Aubameyang stays – five stars to watch
|Behrami leaves Watford for Udinese
|Wenger and Arsenal willing to make financial sacrifice on Sanchez
|Montreal Impact 3 Chicago Fire 0: Piatti double sinks slumping visitors
|Pique: This is the first time I´ve felt inferior to Real Madrid
|Asensio: Madrid played better and deserved Supercopa title
|Barca star Suarez to undergo tests on knee injury
|Barca close to signing Coutinho and Dembele - Segura
|Valverde: Madrid aren´t invincible as Barca boss laments Neymar loss
|Zidane lauds ´spectacular´ Madrid after Supercopa triumph
|PSG troll Barcelona over Supercopa loss to Madrid
|Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0 (5-1 agg): First-half Barca failings settle Supercopa
|Champions League Review: Mertens stars as Napoli put two past Nice
|Rodgers eyes Liverpool reunion after ´perfect´ Celtic hammer Astana
|Demebele can´t just do whatever he wants - Dortmund team-mate Sokratis
|Championship Review: Norwich off the mark, Sheffield Wednesday hold Sunderland