Burton Albion 2 Birmingham City 1: Sordell and Dyer spark second-half comeback

18 August 2017 23:28

Burton Albion ended their run of three straight Championship defeats by coming from behind to beat Birmingham City 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium on Friday, a result that sent Aston Villa bottom. 

Marvin Sordell and Lloyd Dyer struck in the space of a frenetic 15-minute period to overturn Jacques Maghoma's first-half opener and lift Burton off the foot of the table. 

Birmingham had taken four points from their opening three matches and looked on track for a second victory when Maghoma fired in his second of the season on the half-hour mark.

However, Sordell cancelled that out with a 50th-minute effort before Dyer profited from Lucas Akins' clever backheel to complete a morale-boosting comeback.

