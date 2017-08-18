Boateng completes Frankfurt move

Kevin-Prince Boateng has completed his return to the Bundesliga by signing a three-year deal at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Former Schalke and AC Milan midfielder Boateng was a free agent after leaving Las Palmas for personal reasons on Wednesday.

Boateng underwent a medical on Friday and subsequently signed his deal with Frankfurt before explaining why he opted to leave Las Palmas, for whom he scored 10 goals in 28 LaLiga appearances last season.

"I'm now closer to my family in Milan," Boateng told reporters. "And I'm with people who know me. That was important to me.

"Fortunately I was born in Berlin. I am a chameleon, I can adapt. I have great memories of the Bundesliga. But I'd rather look forward and look forward to the task.

After a successful medical @KPBofficial joined #Eintracht on a contract until 2020; welcome! More info to follow. #SGE pic.twitter.com/UIbPsXXphy — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) August 18, 2017

"I'm versatile. I play where the coach puts me. I'll be wearing the number 17, this is one of my favorite numbers. I asked Jan Zimmermann for the number - I must now take him out for dinner.

"I look forward to playing for this club. We want to build on last season, but with continuity."

Former Ghana international Boateng has also played for Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin in a varied career and Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic expects the 30-year-old to make a big impact.

"We know Kevin's strengths in midfield and are convinced that he can play a key role in our team," said Bobic. "Kevin is a winner with endless will."