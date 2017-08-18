Related

Bilic ´sure´ Liverpool target Lanzini is staying at West Ham

18 August 2017 09:55

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic insists reported Liverpool target Manuel Lanzini is staying at the club and feels his situation is not similar to that of Dimitri Payet last season.

Lanzini, who is recovering from a knee injury and is expected back in time for their match away to Newcastle United on August 26, has been linked with a move to Anfield if the Reds agree to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Bilic does not expect the attacking midfielder to remain with West Ham forever, but is confident of keeping the 24-year-old for now, as the Hammers bid to tie him down to a new contract.

Star playmaker Payet forced a move to Marseille last January, but Bilic is not expecting Lanzini to act in the same way if Liverpool come calling.

"The Payet situation was different, Payet was 29 or 30, Lanzini is 24," said Bilic.

"I speak to Manu every day, he is happy. He feels at home here. He feels wanted. You can see it, you don't have to talk to him and you can see by how he is smiling and is happy.

"I am sure he is going to stay with us. He knows the chairman and the board. He was on loan and we took an option even before we had to. We activated it with him. He was wanted and was voted the Players' Player of the Year. It is a good thing also, it makes him feel really wanted. He likes it here.

"We can't expect the players to stay forever. Nowadays nobody is staying. But all I'm saying is I hope he stays for this season. The point is now and long term-ish, he is very happy.

"He broke into the Argentina national team, so he knows if he plays for West Ham he has a chance of getting a better contract with West Ham and playing for Argentina.

"You know the chairman. When the player comes and when he is on one sort of contract and he is not very well known, and he plays good the chairman is very happy to give him a new contract.

"So it will sooner or later happen with Manuel if he continues to be the kind of player he has been for us."

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester United 1 +4 3
2 Huddersfield Town 1 +3 3
3 Manchester City 1 +2 3
4 Tottenham Hotspur 1 +2 3
5 Arsenal 1 +1 3
6 Burnley 1 +1 3
7 Everton 1 +1 3
8 West Bromwich … 1 +1 3
9 Liverpool 1 +0 1
10 Watford 1 +0 1
11 Southampton 1 +0 1
12 Swansea City 1 +0 1
13 Leicester City 1 -1 0
14 Chelsea 1 -1 0
15 AFC Bournemouth 1 -1 0
16 Stoke City 1 -1 0
17 Brighton & Hov… 1 -2 0
18 Newcastle United 1 -2 0
19 Crystal Palace 1 -3 0
20 West Ham United 1 -4 0

