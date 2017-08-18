Barcelona to honour terror victims in LaLiga opener

Barcelona will hold a minute's silence before their LaLiga opener against Real Betis in memory of the victims of Thursday's terror attack.
The Spanish city was rocked after 13 people were killed and at least 50 injured when a van ploughed into pedestrians on Las Ramblas – a popular tourist district.
Lionel Messi led the tributes for the victims, and he was joined by Barca team-mates Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique, as well as Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos.
And Camp Nou will pause pre-game on Sunday to honour those who lost their lives on the busy street.
#TotsSomBarcelona Our thoughts are with the victims of the Barcelona attack https://t.co/wi7yiUH5qK— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017
"FC Barcelona wants to express their profound sorrow and utter disgust at the terrorist attack that has hit the heart of our city, la Rambla de Barcelona. The club wishes to send our support and thoughts to the victims, their families and friends as well as the people of Barcelona and its visitors," the club said in a statement.
"As a mark of respect, the flags will fly at half-mast at the club's facilities and the players from both teams will wear black armbands in all the club's matches this weekend.
"On Sunday, before the 2017-18 La Liga opener against Betis, the Camp Nou will hold a minute's silence in recognition and memory of the victims."
|Bonucci revels in ´wonderful´ San Siro bow as AC Milan destroy Shkendija
|Everton 2 Hajduk Split 0: Keane opens account in comfortable Europa League win
|AC Milan hit 24-year high in Shkendija thrashing
|AC Milan 6 Shkendija 0: Silva, Montolivo inspire Rossoneri to brink of Europa League group stage
|Messi, Ronaldo and Suarez lead tributes as football stands with Barcelona
|Usain Bolt offered burgers and beer to join Portuguese football club
|Hummels joins Mata in pledging one per cent of his wages to charity
|Carroll poised for West Ham return at Newcastle
|Arsenal´s Alexis Sanchez named in latest Chile squad
|Ruben Yanez joins Getafe from Real Madrid
|Clement: Swansea can be stronger without Sigurdsson
|Paulinho insists he can fit in at Bacelona
|Gabi urges Costa to respect Chelsea despite desire to join Atletico Madrid
|Mbappe left out of Monaco squad amid ongoing PSG links
|Zidane, Mourinho, Low, Conte and Guardiola to battle for Best FIFA Men´s Coach prize
|Bosz has ´no idea´ whether Dembele will stay at Dortmund
|Messi, Ronaldo, Iniesta and Kane among nominees for Best FIFA Men´s Player award
|Messi not signing new deal would surprise Barcelona VP Mestre
|Barca in ´difficult situation´ over Coutinho and Dembele
|Sturridge fit for Palace clash
|LaLiga 2017-18: Messi in transition, Bale battling for his place - five stars to watch
|Nothing has changed over Coutinho - Klopp
|Barcelona´s Luis Suarez to miss four to five weeks with knee injury
|James one of six Bayern stars out of Bundesliga opener
|Tottenham midfielder Sissoko: No agreement with any club
|Barca ´not a millimetre closer´ to signing Dembele - Watzke
|Neymar money would fund us for ´15 years´, says Toulouse boss
|Transfer market is crazy, admits £45m Everton new boy Sigurdsson
|Barcelona complete €40m Paulinho signing from Guangzhou
|LaLiga 2017-18: Madrid ready to tighten grip on bumbling Barcelona
|Brighton tie Knockaert, Dunk & Duffy to new deals
|Milan ready to fight for Scudetto - Kaka
|Bundesliga 2017-18: Ancelotti angst, Bosz bottle and VAR all under scrutiny as new season kicks off
|Carvajal: Real Madrid were all over Barcelona
|Bundesliga 2017-18: James checks in as Aubameyang stays – five stars to watch
|Behrami leaves Watford for Udinese
|Wenger and Arsenal willing to make financial sacrifice on Sanchez
|Montreal Impact 3 Chicago Fire 0: Piatti double sinks slumping visitors
|Pique: This is the first time I´ve felt inferior to Real Madrid
|Asensio: Madrid played better and deserved Supercopa title
|Barca star Suarez to undergo tests on knee injury
|Barca close to signing Coutinho and Dembele - Segura
|Valverde: Madrid aren´t invincible as Barca boss laments Neymar loss
|Zidane lauds ´spectacular´ Madrid after Supercopa triumph
|PSG troll Barcelona over Supercopa loss to Madrid
|Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0 (5-1 agg): First-half Barca failings settle Supercopa
|Champions League Review: Mertens stars as Napoli put two past Nice
|Rodgers eyes Liverpool reunion after ´perfect´ Celtic hammer Astana
|Demebele can´t just do whatever he wants - Dortmund team-mate Sokratis
|Championship Review: Norwich off the mark, Sheffield Wednesday hold Sunderland
|Celtic 5 Astana 0: Sinclair double helps put Rodgers´ men on brink of qualification
|Sigurdsson to Everton joins Lukaku, Torres and Sterling among biggest all-Premier League deals
|Sigurdsson completes club-record move from Swansea to Everton
|Izquierdo granted work permit ahead of club-record Brighton switch
|Van Persie and Babel win Netherlands recalls
|Ronaldo brands five-match ban ´exaggerated and ridiculous´
|Bayern in ´good rhythm´ after poor pre-season - Ancelotti
|Van Dijk not for sale, says Southampton chairman
|Liverpool loan Ojo to Fulham
|Ronaldo´s appeal against five-match ban rejected
|PSG´s Matuidi arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch
|Barcelona threaten legal action over Paulinho deal allegations
|Sigurdsson undergoes Everton medical, Koeman lavishes praise
|Boateng leaves Las Palmas for personal reasons
|Coutinho one of the best in the world, says Liverpool team-mate Can
|Pulisic staying at Dortmund despite Liverpool speculation
|Gundogan not rushing Premier League comeback
|Carlos Bacca joins Villarreal from AC Milan
|Wenger happy Sanchez & Oxlade-Chamberlain have not followed Coutinho path
|Newcastle land Joselu in £5m deal
|Jese Rodriguez joins Stoke from PSG
|No progress on Alexis Sanchez contract, admits Arsenal boss Wenger
|Klopp excited by ´incredible´ Alexander-Arnold after starring role in Liverpool win
|Melbourne Victory confirm Sanchez signing
|Aston Villa fans ´carried away´ after Terry signing, says Bruce
|Hoffenheim had ´clearer´ chances, says Nagelsmann
|Pogba determined to win Premier League with Man Utd
|Championship Review: Ipswich win again in dramatic fashion