Allegri challenges Dybala: I want an extraordinary season

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been told he must produce an "extraordinary season" by head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The forward was linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid earlier in the transfer window, having enhanced his reputation with two productive campaigns in Turin since joining from Palermo.

Dybala scored twice as Juve suffered a shock loss to Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana last week and is expected to feature when his side host Cagliari on Saturday to open their defence of the Scudetto.

Allegri hopes last weekend's brace will be a sign of things to come, but has warned Dybala he still has work to do if he wants to reach the very top of the world game.

"He needs to have an extraordinary season," said Allegri.

"It would be a mistake to think that he could not improve and is already at the highest level. He can still improve and to do that he must work hard.

"For him it is an important season - he has to prove himself [as world-class] in Italy and, above all, Europe.

"Dybala was a striker at Palermo, but his role is now behind the strikers. His role suits him a lot because of his physical qualities – he runs 13km a game. The position lets him combine all his running with so much quality that he has. He can express himself there."

The Argentina international has been given the historic number 10 shirt by Juve this season, following in the footsteps of former stars Paul Pogba, Carlos Tevez and Alessandro Del Piero.

"Dybala isn't affected by the pressure of the number 10," said Allegri. "His mental strength is exceptional and he has clear goals in his mind."