Ruben Yanez joins Getafe from Real Madrid

Getafe have completed the signing of goalkeeper Ruben Yanez from Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year contract and moves to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez for an undisclosed fee.

He will spend the 2017-18 season on loan with Cadiz in the Spanish second tier.

"The club expresses its thanks for what has been an exemplary career throughout the seven seasons the player has spent as part of Real Madrid, which has seen him come through the academy and break into the first-team squad," the LaLiga champions said in a statement.

Yanez joined the Madrid youth set-up from Girona in 2010 and progressed into the C team and the Castilla side.

He became third-choice keeper under head coach Zinedine Zidane, behind Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla, but he failed to make an appearance last season.