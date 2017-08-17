Paris Saint-Germain trolled Barcelona on social media during the LaLiga club's defeat in the Supercopa de Espana against bitter rivals Real Madrid.
PSG poked fun with pictures of €222million world-record signing Neymar on Twitter as Barca crashed to a 2-0 second-leg loss at the Santiago Bernabeu Wednesday.
After tweeting a photo of Neymar training, the French giants then shared a photo of the former Barca forward laughing.
It was another night to forget for Lionel Messi and Barca as goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema inspired Madrid to a resounding 5-1 aggregate triumph.
August 16, 2017
|Barca close to signing Coutinho and Dembele - Segura
|Valverde: Madrid aren´t invincible as Barca boss laments Neymar loss
|Zidane lauds ´spectacular´ Madrid after Supercopa triumph
|PSG troll Barcelona over Supercopa loss to Madrid
|Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0 (5-1 agg): First-half Barca failings settle Supercopa
|Champions League Review: Mertens stars as Napoli put two past Nice
|Rodgers eyes Liverpool reunion after ´perfect´ Celtic hammer Astana
|Demebele can´t just do whatever he wants - Dortmund team-mate Sokratis
|Championship Review: Norwich off the mark, Sheffield Wednesday hold Sunderland
|Celtic 5 Astana 0: Sinclair double helps put Rodgers´ men on brink of qualification
|Sigurdsson to Everton joins Lukaku, Torres and Sterling among biggest all-Premier League deals
|Sigurdsson completes club-record move from Swansea to Everton
|Izquierdo granted work permit ahead of club-record Brighton switch
|Van Persie and Babel win Netherlands recalls
|Ronaldo brands five-match ban ´exaggerated and ridiculous´
|Bayern in ´good rhythm´ after poor pre-season - Ancelotti
|Van Dijk not for sale, says Southampton chairman
|Liverpool loan Ojo to Fulham
|Ronaldo´s appeal against five-match ban rejected
|PSG´s Matuidi arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch
|Barcelona threaten legal action over Paulinho deal allegations
|Sigurdsson undergoes Everton medical, Koeman lavishes praise
|Boateng leaves Las Palmas for personal reasons
|Coutinho one of the best in the world, says Liverpool team-mate Can
|Pulisic staying at Dortmund despite Liverpool speculation
|Gundogan not rushing Premier League comeback
|Carlos Bacca joins Villarreal from AC Milan
|Wenger happy Sanchez & Oxlade-Chamberlain have not followed Coutinho path
|Newcastle land Joselu in £5m deal
|Jese Rodriguez joins Stoke from PSG
|No progress on Alexis Sanchez contract, admits Arsenal boss Wenger
|Klopp excited by ´incredible´ Alexander-Arnold after starring role in Liverpool win
|Melbourne Victory confirm Sanchez signing
|Aston Villa fans ´carried away´ after Terry signing, says Bruce
|Hoffenheim had ´clearer´ chances, says Nagelsmann
|Pogba determined to win Premier League with Man Utd
|Championship Review: Ipswich win again in dramatic fashion
|Klopp insists Liverpool still have work to do
|Alexander-Arnold delighted with ´dream´ goal and Liverpool win
|Hoffenheim 1 Liverpool 2: Klopp´s men secure fine away win in Champions League
|Iniesta to miss Supercopa de Espana decider through injury
|No comparison between Sanchez and Costa - Wenger
|West Brom sign Barry to fill Fletcher void
|Girona 1 Manchester City 0: Gundogan returns in friendly defeat
|Balotelli a big loss but Nice are still dangerous, warns Napoli boss Sarri
|Nothing is impossible - Barca and Valverde prepared to attack Madrid
|Roberto and Samper in Valverde´s future Barca plans
|Busquets hits out at Barcelona´s Segura over Pique blame
|Fiorentina sign winger Dias from Monaco
|S*** happens - Guidetti frustrated but determined after operation
|Lawrence leaves Leicester for Derby in reported £7m deal
|City´s Ederson proud of Brazil call-up
|Bonucci targeting Champions League title at Milan
|Buffon, Messi, Ronaldo up for UEFA Men´s Player of the Year award
|Real Madrid US tour woes never worried Zidane
|Arda agent denies deal with Galatasaray
|Something is up - Real Madrid boss Zidane questions Ronaldo ban
|Coutinho exit would be awful for Liverpool, admits Firmino
|Ronaldo ban excessive, says Real Madrid defender Carvajal
|Sammer sees Kimmich as leader for Bayern and Germany
|That´s why Rooney´s in my fantasy team - Everton keeper Pickford delights in hero´s return
|Dembele wasn´t ready for Barca last year, says ex-Bayern director
|Mkhitaryan: Lindelof will prove his worth at Man United
|Socceroos trio Jedinak, Spiranovic and Smith return ahead of qualifiers
|Everton to buy house for homeless teenagers
|Klopp has no say in Coutinho saga amid Barca speculation
|Klopp unhappy as Can contract talks stall
|Jack Wilshere makes comeback from leg fracture for Arsenal Under-23s