PSG troll Barcelona over Supercopa loss to Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain trolled Barcelona on social media during the LaLiga club's defeat in the Supercopa de Espana against bitter rivals Real Madrid.

PSG poked fun with pictures of €222million world-record signing Neymar on Twitter as Barca crashed to a 2-0 second-leg loss at the Santiago Bernabeu Wednesday.

After tweeting a photo of Neymar training, the French giants then shared a photo of the former Barca forward laughing.

It was another night to forget for Lionel Messi and Barca as goals from Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema inspired Madrid to a resounding 5-1 aggregate triumph.