LaLiga 2017-18: Messi in transition, Bale battling for his place - five stars to watch

Real Madrid's performance in the Supercopa de Espana confirms them as favourites to defend their LaLiga title this season.
Zinedine Zidane's men claimed a 5-1 aggregate victory over Barcelona, whose attempts to overcome the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for €222million look set to define their season.
Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid begin life at their new Wanda Metropolitano home, while two players arrive in the Spanish top flight looking to revive their careers.
Here we take a look at five men to watch out for during the coming season.
LIONEL MESSI
Barcelona face a transitional season following the break-up of the attacking trident formerly known as MSN.
Much of the responsibility for ensuring Barca do not feel the absence of the departed Neymar too keenly will fall on the shoulders of Messi, who signed a huge new deal last month to keep him at Camp Nou until 2021.
That burden may involve the integration of a new face into the fearsome attacking force, with Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele both seemingly close to a move, or it could mean adapting to a different approach under new boss Ernesto Valverde.
On the evidence of Wednesday's Supercopa second leg - a 2-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu - new blood is much needed, especially with Luis Suarez set to miss the first four to five weeks of the season with a knee injury suffered in that game.
Whatever happens, this season promises to test Messi, whose reported uneasy relationship with Valverde adds another intriguing strand to his 2017-18 story.
GARETH BALE
While one attacking trio has been broken up by a world-record transfer, another - Real Madrid's BBC - could also be set for a shake-up due to the club's frightening strength in depth.
Bale watched from the bench as Madrid clinched the Supercopa on Wednesday, with the excellent Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez selected to flank striker Karim Benzema - the former scoring a stunning opener and the latter hitting the post.
Sat alongside Bale was Isco, who made the most of his opportunity in the first team at the end of last season during an injury lay-off for the Welshman.
Throw Cristiano Ronaldo - suspended for the second leg - into the mix, and Bale is no longer assured of his place in Zidane's first-choice starting XI.
The 28-year-old overcame criticism of his form during 2014-15 and will hope for an injury-free campaign as he bids to convince his coach and fans of his quality once more.
Great night last night Now all focus shifts towards La Liga pic.twitter.com/64L2WTTTM7— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) 17 August 2017
SAUL NIGUEZ
Atletico Madrid's faith in Saul was clear when they handed the midfielder a remarkable nine-year contract last month.
Some of Europe's biggest clubs had reportedly earmarked the 22-year-old as a potential target, but the near decade-long deal put paid to the hopes of any would-be suitors.
And as Atleti prepare to enter a new era at the Wanda Metropolitano, the hope will be that Saul can become a player to define this period in the club's history.
Having come to the fore over the past two seasons under Diego Simeone and on the back of netting a hat-trick in Spain's European Under-21 Championship semi-final win over Italy, Saul's stock looks destined to rise.
NOLITO
Nolito is back in LaLiga following an unsuccessful stint with Manchester City in the Premier League, and the forward has a point to prove with Sevilla.
The former Barcelona and Benfica man was recruited by City after impressing during three years with Celta Vigo, but he managed only nine league starts in England.
Nolito did contribute six goals in all competitions and was on target for Sevilla in a pre-season friendly win over Roma last week.
His new club will be hoping he can replicate the kind of form that saw him net 39 goals in 100 league matches for Celta.
ADNAN JANUZAJ
It seems as though Januzaj has been one of the Premier League's big prospects for several years, but he arrives at Real Sociedad at a crossroads in his career.
Now 22, it is time for the Belgium international to prove he can cut it at the top level, having been allowed to leave by Manchester United for a reported fee of £9.8million.
Januzaj was given his United debut by David Moyes and spent last season playing under the Scot on loan at the ultimately relegated Sunderland.
He had previously been linked with Sociedad during Moyes' time in charge of the club.
14 July 2017
|LaLiga 2017-18: Messi in transition, Bale battling for his place - five stars to watch
|Nothing has changed over Coutinho - Klopp
|Suarez to miss ´four to five weeks´ with knee injury
|James one of six Bayern stars out of Bundesliga opener
|Tottenham midfielder Sissoko: No agreement with any club
|Barca ´not a millimetre closer´ to signing Dembele - Watzke
|Neymar money would fund us for ´15 years´, says Toulouse boss
|Transfer market is crazy, admits £45m Everton new boy Sigurdsson
|Barcelona complete €40m Paulinho signing from Guangzhou
|LaLiga 2017-18: Madrid ready to tighten grip on bumbling Barcelona
|Brighton tie Knockaert, Dunk & Duffy to new deals
|Milan ready to fight for Scudetto - Kaka
|Bundesliga 2017-18: Ancelotti angst, Bosz bottle and VAR all under scrutiny as new season kicks off
|Carvajal: Real Madrid were all over Barcelona
|Bundesliga 2017-18: James checks in as Aubameyang stays – five stars to watch
|Behrami leaves Watford for Udinese
|Wenger and Arsenal willing to make financial sacrifice on Sanchez
|Montreal Impact 3 Chicago Fire 0: Piatti double sinks slumping visitors
|Pique: This is the first time I´ve felt inferior to Real Madrid
|Asensio: Madrid played better and deserved Supercopa title
|Barca star Suarez to undergo tests on knee injury
|Barca close to signing Coutinho and Dembele - Segura
|Valverde: Madrid aren´t invincible as Barca boss laments Neymar loss
|Zidane lauds ´spectacular´ Madrid after Supercopa triumph
|PSG troll Barcelona over Supercopa loss to Madrid
|Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0 (5-1 agg): First-half Barca failings settle Supercopa
|Champions League Review: Mertens stars as Napoli put two past Nice
|Rodgers eyes Liverpool reunion after ´perfect´ Celtic hammer Astana
|Demebele can´t just do whatever he wants - Dortmund team-mate Sokratis
|Championship Review: Norwich off the mark, Sheffield Wednesday hold Sunderland
|Celtic 5 Astana 0: Sinclair double helps put Rodgers´ men on brink of qualification
|Sigurdsson to Everton joins Lukaku, Torres and Sterling among biggest all-Premier League deals
|Sigurdsson completes club-record move from Swansea to Everton
|Izquierdo granted work permit ahead of club-record Brighton switch
|Van Persie and Babel win Netherlands recalls
|Ronaldo brands five-match ban ´exaggerated and ridiculous´
|Bayern in ´good rhythm´ after poor pre-season - Ancelotti
|Van Dijk not for sale, says Southampton chairman
|Liverpool loan Ojo to Fulham
|Ronaldo´s appeal against five-match ban rejected
|PSG´s Matuidi arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch
|Barcelona threaten legal action over Paulinho deal allegations
|Sigurdsson undergoes Everton medical, Koeman lavishes praise
|Boateng leaves Las Palmas for personal reasons
|Coutinho one of the best in the world, says Liverpool team-mate Can
|Pulisic staying at Dortmund despite Liverpool speculation
|Gundogan not rushing Premier League comeback
|Carlos Bacca joins Villarreal from AC Milan
|Wenger happy Sanchez & Oxlade-Chamberlain have not followed Coutinho path
|Newcastle land Joselu in £5m deal
|Jese Rodriguez joins Stoke from PSG
|No progress on Alexis Sanchez contract, admits Arsenal boss Wenger
|Klopp excited by ´incredible´ Alexander-Arnold after starring role in Liverpool win
|Melbourne Victory confirm Sanchez signing
|Aston Villa fans ´carried away´ after Terry signing, says Bruce
|Hoffenheim had ´clearer´ chances, says Nagelsmann
|Pogba determined to win Premier League with Man Utd
|Championship Review: Ipswich win again in dramatic fashion
|Klopp insists Liverpool still have work to do
|Alexander-Arnold delighted with ´dream´ goal and Liverpool win
|Hoffenheim 1 Liverpool 2: Klopp´s men secure fine away win in Champions League
|Iniesta to miss Supercopa de Espana decider through injury
|No comparison between Sanchez and Costa - Wenger
|West Brom sign Barry to fill Fletcher void
|Girona 1 Manchester City 0: Gundogan returns in friendly defeat
|Balotelli a big loss but Nice are still dangerous, warns Napoli boss Sarri
|Nothing is impossible - Barca and Valverde prepared to attack Madrid
|Roberto and Samper in Valverde´s future Barca plans
|Busquets hits out at Barcelona´s Segura over Pique blame
|Fiorentina sign winger Dias from Monaco
|S*** happens - Guidetti frustrated but determined after operation
|Lawrence leaves Leicester for Derby in reported £7m deal
|City´s Ederson proud of Brazil call-up
|Bonucci targeting Champions League title at Milan
|Buffon, Messi, Ronaldo up for UEFA Men´s Player of the Year award
|Real Madrid US tour woes never worried Zidane
|Arda agent denies deal with Galatasaray
|Something is up - Real Madrid boss Zidane questions Ronaldo ban
|Coutinho exit would be awful for Liverpool, admits Firmino
|Ronaldo ban excessive, says Real Madrid defender Carvajal
|Sammer sees Kimmich as leader for Bayern and Germany
|That´s why Rooney´s in my fantasy team - Everton keeper Pickford delights in hero´s return
|Dembele wasn´t ready for Barca last year, says ex-Bayern director
|Mkhitaryan: Lindelof will prove his worth at Man United
|Socceroos trio Jedinak, Spiranovic and Smith return ahead of qualifiers
|Everton to buy house for homeless teenagers
|Klopp has no say in Coutinho saga amid Barca speculation
|Klopp unhappy as Can contract talks stall
|Jack Wilshere makes comeback from leg fracture for Arsenal Under-23s