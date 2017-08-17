Everton 2 Hajduk Split 0: Keane opens account in comfortable Europa League win

Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye were unlikely goalscorers as a dominant Everton display was rewarded with a 2-0 Europa League win against Hajduk Split in their play-off round first leg.
The Toffees secured a comfortable advantage at Goodison Park with Keane – who scored his first Everton goal in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate – and Gueye making the difference.
Everton paraded club-record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson prior to kick-off and there was further reason to celebrate when Keane headed home the opener in the 30th minute.
The match was disrupted by clashes between Hajduk supporters and stewards, with referee Ivan Kruzliak temporarily calling the players off the pitch and away from the unrest.
However, Ronald Koeman's side remained in their groove upon the restart and, while they had recorded 1-0 wins in each of their three prior competitive matches this term, there appeared little chance of the visitors holding them to just the one goal.
Gueye doubled Everton's lead before the interval and the hosts then delivered a professional second-half performance to see out a fourth successive clean sheet and take a two-goal advantage to Croatia.
FT: #EFC 2-0 @hajduk. Blues take two-goal lead to Croatia next week thanks to @michaelkeane04 & @IGanaGueye. Well played, lads! #EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/D8x6jDGUIi— Everton (@Everton) August 17, 2017
Sigurdsson was presented to the home fans before kick-off and his new team-mates soon put Hajduk under pressure, with Wayne Rooney leading the line and nodding the first chance high and wide from Kevin Mirallas' corner.
Rooney teed up Ademola Lookman to tease a low centre across the face of goal, just beyond the stretching left boot of Davy Klaassen, and a series of dangerous deliveries from Cuco Martina caused the visitors further problems before Everton deservedly led.
Leighton Baines stood up a cross from a half-cleared set-piece for Keane to power a header past the stranded Dante Stipic.
Unsavoury scenes involving a section of the Hajduk supporters led to a pause in play of roughly four minutes, but Everton had a second goal before half-time.
A tight offside call had denied Rooney moments earlier, but Gueye timed his run to meet the forward's measured pass - after good work from Klaassen - and squeeze a finish inside the bottom-right corner.
@IGanaGueye#EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/f9Qxi2kkY6— Everton (@Everton) August 17, 2017
Rooney, still waiting on his maiden European goal in Everton colours, was again given opportunities to get on the scoresheet either side of the break but shot too close to Stipica and then directed a header wide.
At the other end, Jordan Pickford had only previously been worked by optimistic efforts from distance, but the former Sunderland man extended himself well to save from Franck Ohandza after Hamza Barry stripped Gueye of the ball.
And Pickford saved twice more in the final 10 minutes, keeping out Ante Erceg and Hysen Memolla, to deny Hajduk an away goal and maintain Everton's control of the tie.
Key Opta stats:
- Everton have won their first four matches of a season for the first time since 1978-79, when they were managed by Gordon Lee.
- Wayne Rooney registered his first Everton assist since May 2004, when he set up Kevin Campbell for a goal against Manchester City in a 5-1 defeat on the final day of the 2003-04 Premier League season.
- Idrissa Gueye scored only his third goal in 77 appearances since moving to English football in August 2015.
- Everton have won four matches in a row without conceding a goal for the first time since September 2009.
- Jordan Pickford has kept three clean sheets in his first three Everton games, only two fewer than he managed in 35 appearances for previous club Sunderland.
|Bonucci revels in ´wonderful´ San Siro bow as AC Milan destroy Shkendija
|Everton 2 Hajduk Split 0: Keane opens account in comfortable Europa League win
|AC Milan hit 24-year high in Shkendija thrashing
|AC Milan 6 Shkendija 0: Silva, Montolivo inspire Rossoneri to brink of Europa League group stage
|Messi, Ronaldo and Suarez lead tributes as football stands with Barcelona
|Usain Bolt offered burgers and beer to join Portuguese football club
|Hummels joins Mata in pledging one per cent of his wages to charity
|Carroll poised for West Ham return at Newcastle
|Arsenal´s Alexis Sanchez named in latest Chile squad
|Ruben Yanez joins Getafe from Real Madrid
|Clement: Swansea can be stronger without Sigurdsson
|Paulinho insists he can fit in at Bacelona
|Gabi urges Costa to respect Chelsea despite desire to join Atletico Madrid
|Mbappe left out of Monaco squad amid ongoing PSG links
|Zidane, Mourinho, Low, Conte and Guardiola to battle for Best FIFA Men´s Coach prize
|Bosz has ´no idea´ whether Dembele will stay at Dortmund
|Messi, Ronaldo, Iniesta and Kane among nominees for Best FIFA Men´s Player award
|Messi not signing new deal would surprise Barcelona VP Mestre
|Barca in ´difficult situation´ over Coutinho and Dembele
|Sturridge fit for Palace clash
|LaLiga 2017-18: Messi in transition, Bale battling for his place - five stars to watch
|Nothing has changed over Coutinho - Klopp
|Barcelona´s Luis Suarez to miss four to five weeks with knee injury
|James one of six Bayern stars out of Bundesliga opener
|Tottenham midfielder Sissoko: No agreement with any club
|Barca ´not a millimetre closer´ to signing Dembele - Watzke
|Neymar money would fund us for ´15 years´, says Toulouse boss
|Transfer market is crazy, admits £45m Everton new boy Sigurdsson
|Barcelona complete €40m Paulinho signing from Guangzhou
|LaLiga 2017-18: Madrid ready to tighten grip on bumbling Barcelona
|Brighton tie Knockaert, Dunk & Duffy to new deals
|Milan ready to fight for Scudetto - Kaka
|Bundesliga 2017-18: Ancelotti angst, Bosz bottle and VAR all under scrutiny as new season kicks off
|Carvajal: Real Madrid were all over Barcelona
|Bundesliga 2017-18: James checks in as Aubameyang stays – five stars to watch
|Behrami leaves Watford for Udinese
|Wenger and Arsenal willing to make financial sacrifice on Sanchez
|Montreal Impact 3 Chicago Fire 0: Piatti double sinks slumping visitors
|Pique: This is the first time I´ve felt inferior to Real Madrid
|Asensio: Madrid played better and deserved Supercopa title
|Barca star Suarez to undergo tests on knee injury
|Barca close to signing Coutinho and Dembele - Segura
|Valverde: Madrid aren´t invincible as Barca boss laments Neymar loss
|Zidane lauds ´spectacular´ Madrid after Supercopa triumph
|PSG troll Barcelona over Supercopa loss to Madrid
|Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0 (5-1 agg): First-half Barca failings settle Supercopa
|Champions League Review: Mertens stars as Napoli put two past Nice
|Rodgers eyes Liverpool reunion after ´perfect´ Celtic hammer Astana
|Demebele can´t just do whatever he wants - Dortmund team-mate Sokratis
|Championship Review: Norwich off the mark, Sheffield Wednesday hold Sunderland
|Celtic 5 Astana 0: Sinclair double helps put Rodgers´ men on brink of qualification
|Sigurdsson to Everton joins Lukaku, Torres and Sterling among biggest all-Premier League deals
|Sigurdsson completes club-record move from Swansea to Everton
|Izquierdo granted work permit ahead of club-record Brighton switch
|Van Persie and Babel win Netherlands recalls
|Ronaldo brands five-match ban ´exaggerated and ridiculous´
|Bayern in ´good rhythm´ after poor pre-season - Ancelotti
|Van Dijk not for sale, says Southampton chairman
|Liverpool loan Ojo to Fulham
|Ronaldo´s appeal against five-match ban rejected
|PSG´s Matuidi arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch
|Barcelona threaten legal action over Paulinho deal allegations
|Sigurdsson undergoes Everton medical, Koeman lavishes praise
|Boateng leaves Las Palmas for personal reasons
|Coutinho one of the best in the world, says Liverpool team-mate Can
|Pulisic staying at Dortmund despite Liverpool speculation
|Gundogan not rushing Premier League comeback
|Carlos Bacca joins Villarreal from AC Milan
|Wenger happy Sanchez & Oxlade-Chamberlain have not followed Coutinho path
|Newcastle land Joselu in £5m deal
|Jese Rodriguez joins Stoke from PSG
|No progress on Alexis Sanchez contract, admits Arsenal boss Wenger
|Klopp excited by ´incredible´ Alexander-Arnold after starring role in Liverpool win
|Melbourne Victory confirm Sanchez signing
|Aston Villa fans ´carried away´ after Terry signing, says Bruce
|Hoffenheim had ´clearer´ chances, says Nagelsmann
|Pogba determined to win Premier League with Man Utd
|Championship Review: Ipswich win again in dramatic fashion