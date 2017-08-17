Carvajal: Real Madrid were all over Barcelona

Dani Carvajal felt Real Madrid were all over Barcelona early in their emphatic Supercopa de Espana triumph.
Madrid won 2-0 in Wednesday's second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu to secure a 5-1 aggregate success over their fierce rivals, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema getting the goals.
Asensio's stunning fourth-minute strike set the tone and Carvajal felt Barca had no answer as Madrid added domestic silverware to the UEFA Super Cup crown they picked up last week.
"Our aim was to win both Supercopas and I think we were better than Manchester United and Barcelona," Carvajal told reporters.
"Our first 20 minutes were fantastic, we were all over them. We weren't affected by the result in the first leg. We were more clinical than them and that has been decisive in the tie.
"That gives us confidence going into the first LaLiga games. We have got a great squad and we are not surprised by what Asensio is doing."
Despite his confidence, Carvajal will not rush before declaring Madrid can win a sextuple this season.
"There is still a long way to go this season, we have barely begun. We will go week by week and, come March, we will see whether we can win it all," he said.
“But I don't see Barca as far away, they had chances to win too."
SUPERCOPA DE ESPAÑA 2017— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 16, 2017
FT: #RealMadrid 2-0 Barcelona (@marcoasensio10 4', @Benzema 39'). (5-1).#Supercampeones #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/EPxtdykdPO
Lucas Vazquez, meanwhile, wants Madrid to keep up the momentum for their defence of LaLiga, which begins on Sunday away to Deportivo La Coruna.
"We are all thrilled to have won this trophy, which gives us confidence heading into the LaLiga campaign," he said.
"I think we were the better side in both games. We have got a fantastic group and we are in a great dynamic.
"The secret to this team is that whoever is out on the pitch, they do a great job and we all give it everything we have got to defend the badge."
|Bundesliga 2017-18: Ancelotti angst, Bosz bottle and VAR all under scrutiny as new season kicks off
|Carvajal: Real Madrid were all over Barcelona
|Bundesliga 2017-18: James checks in as Aubameyang stays – five stars to watch
|Behrami leaves Watford for Udinese
|Wenger and Arsenal willing to make financial sacrifice on Sanchez
|Montreal Impact 3 Chicago Fire 0: Piatti double sinks slumping visitors
|Pique: This is the first time I´ve felt inferior to Real Madrid
|Asensio: Madrid played better and deserved Supercopa title
|Barca star Suarez to undergo tests on knee injury
|Barca close to signing Coutinho and Dembele - Segura
|Valverde: Madrid aren´t invincible as Barca boss laments Neymar loss
|Zidane lauds ´spectacular´ Madrid after Supercopa triumph
|PSG troll Barcelona over Supercopa loss to Madrid
|Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 0 (5-1 agg): First-half Barca failings settle Supercopa
|Champions League Review: Mertens stars as Napoli put two past Nice
|Rodgers eyes Liverpool reunion after ´perfect´ Celtic hammer Astana
|Demebele can´t just do whatever he wants - Dortmund team-mate Sokratis
|Championship Review: Norwich off the mark, Sheffield Wednesday hold Sunderland
|Celtic 5 Astana 0: Sinclair double helps put Rodgers´ men on brink of qualification
|Sigurdsson to Everton joins Lukaku, Torres and Sterling among biggest all-Premier League deals
|Sigurdsson completes club-record move from Swansea to Everton
|Izquierdo granted work permit ahead of club-record Brighton switch
|Van Persie and Babel win Netherlands recalls
|Ronaldo brands five-match ban ´exaggerated and ridiculous´
|Bayern in ´good rhythm´ after poor pre-season - Ancelotti
|Van Dijk not for sale, says Southampton chairman
|Liverpool loan Ojo to Fulham
|Ronaldo´s appeal against five-match ban rejected
|PSG´s Matuidi arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch
|Barcelona threaten legal action over Paulinho deal allegations
|Sigurdsson undergoes Everton medical, Koeman lavishes praise
|Boateng leaves Las Palmas for personal reasons
|Coutinho one of the best in the world, says Liverpool team-mate Can
|Pulisic staying at Dortmund despite Liverpool speculation
|Gundogan not rushing Premier League comeback
|Carlos Bacca joins Villarreal from AC Milan
|Wenger happy Sanchez & Oxlade-Chamberlain have not followed Coutinho path
|Newcastle land Joselu in £5m deal
|Jese Rodriguez joins Stoke from PSG
|No progress on Alexis Sanchez contract, admits Arsenal boss Wenger
|Klopp excited by ´incredible´ Alexander-Arnold after starring role in Liverpool win
|Melbourne Victory confirm Sanchez signing
|Aston Villa fans ´carried away´ after Terry signing, says Bruce
|Hoffenheim had ´clearer´ chances, says Nagelsmann
|Pogba determined to win Premier League with Man Utd
|Championship Review: Ipswich win again in dramatic fashion
|Klopp insists Liverpool still have work to do
|Alexander-Arnold delighted with ´dream´ goal and Liverpool win
|Hoffenheim 1 Liverpool 2: Klopp´s men secure fine away win in Champions League
|Iniesta to miss Supercopa de Espana decider through injury
|No comparison between Sanchez and Costa - Wenger
|West Brom sign Barry to fill Fletcher void
|Girona 1 Manchester City 0: Gundogan returns in friendly defeat
|Balotelli a big loss but Nice are still dangerous, warns Napoli boss Sarri
|Nothing is impossible - Barca and Valverde prepared to attack Madrid
|Roberto and Samper in Valverde´s future Barca plans
|Busquets hits out at Barcelona´s Segura over Pique blame
|Fiorentina sign winger Dias from Monaco
|S*** happens - Guidetti frustrated but determined after operation
|Lawrence leaves Leicester for Derby in reported £7m deal
|City´s Ederson proud of Brazil call-up
|Bonucci targeting Champions League title at Milan
|Buffon, Messi, Ronaldo up for UEFA Men´s Player of the Year award
|Real Madrid US tour woes never worried Zidane
|Arda agent denies deal with Galatasaray
|Something is up - Real Madrid boss Zidane questions Ronaldo ban
|Coutinho exit would be awful for Liverpool, admits Firmino
|Ronaldo ban excessive, says Real Madrid defender Carvajal
|Sammer sees Kimmich as leader for Bayern and Germany
|That´s why Rooney´s in my fantasy team - Everton keeper Pickford delights in hero´s return
|Dembele wasn´t ready for Barca last year, says ex-Bayern director
|Mkhitaryan: Lindelof will prove his worth at Man United
|Socceroos trio Jedinak, Spiranovic and Smith return ahead of qualifiers
|Everton to buy house for homeless teenagers
|Klopp has no say in Coutinho saga amid Barca speculation
|Klopp unhappy as Can contract talks stall
|Jack Wilshere makes comeback from leg fracture for Arsenal Under-23s