Wenger happy Sanchez & Oxlade-Chamberlain have not followed Coutinho path

Arsene Wenger is "very happy" that Arsenal players linked with moves away such as Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have not handed in transfer requests like Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.
Coutinho has reportedly handed in a transfer request at Liverpool after the Premier League club rejected offers from Barcelona, who are looking to spend after the world-record €222million sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have had to cope huge speculation over the likes of Sanchez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey, all of whom are under a year away from the end of their contracts.
But Wenger is thrilled none of them have gone all the way in forcing an exit after being asked to compare his club's situation to that of Liverpool with Coutinho.
"Yes, I'm very happy about that, because I believe it's important that you have a serene atmosphere inside, and clarity as well about your commitment," he said.
"That's why we spoke about the transfer window. It's important that the players are not half in and half out, but completely in."
Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Stoke City, Wenger revealed there had been no progress in Arsenal's attempt to renew Sanchez's deal, boosting the chances of him leaving for free in 2018.
Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, has reportedly been targeted by Chelsea and Liverpool, but Wenger is in no mood to lose him and insists he will not give up hope of keeping any of his stars.
He continued: "Look, let's not be wrong, it [running down contracts] is not an ideal situation on the financial side and it demands some sacrifice but first of all it doesn't mean the players who are in the final year of their contract will not extend their contract.
"You have still that possibility and we work on that as well. I have regular conversations with the players where I tell them where I stand and they know what I want and where I stand on that front."
Asked if Oxlade-Chamberlain was staying, he said: "Yes. I rate him highly and he's one of the players who is on his way up.
"In the last year, he has made huge progress and I want him to stay here for a long time. I'm convinced he will be the English player that everybody will look at in the next two years."
