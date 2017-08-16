Sigurdsson undergoes Everton medical, Koeman lavishes praise

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has declared Gylfi Sigurdsson one of the best players in his position in the Premier League after the Swansea City midfielder underwent a medical on Merseyside.

Wednesday's events brought a reported £45million club-record signing for Everton closer to reality and Koeman believes the Iceland international can help to fill the void left at Goodison Park by Romelu Lukaku's departure to Manchester United.

Everton's pursuit has been a lengthy one but their manager is delighted to have a key transfer target in the building.

"The latest is he had his medical this morning," Koeman told a news conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Hajduk Split. "What I heard was there was no problem.

"We worked a long time to get this deal in. He was one of the key players to bring in.

"We knew we would lose Lukaku for this season and then we need player who would bring in productivity to the team.

"We lost 25 goals with Lukaku and we need more players than one to get that number of goals. Gylfi is that type of player with a lot of productive

"He knows the Premier League. He had a good season with Swansea and he is, in my opinion, one of the best in the Premier League in his position."

8 - Gylfi Sigurdsson assisted a league-high eight goals direct from dead ball scenarios last season in the @premierleague. Specialist. pic.twitter.com/Q9A7XkZet3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 16, 2017

Manchester City are next up in the Premier League for Everton on Monday, with the trip to the Etihad Stadium representing a possible opportunity for Sigurdsson to make his debut.

However, Koeman remains in the dark over the player's fitness after the 27-year-old missed Swansea's pre-season tour to the United States.

"He did not train today," the Dutchman said. "I need to talk to Gylfi, I need to know what his physical state is."

One player who certainly brought Koeman's specified productivity to the Everton team in the 1-0 win over Stoke City in their domestic season opener was Wayne Rooney.

England and Manchester United's record goalscorer made sure of a dream return to his boyhood club by heading an excellent winner before half-time.

"I was very pleased," Koeman said. "I mentioned after the game he was by far the best player on the pitch.

"He has a lot of experience and knew exactly what the best decision on the pitch was in every moment.

"He has that experience the team needs to win games and win trophies."

Well done Dad pic.twitter.com/Is8P3ZxYNf — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) August 12, 2017

There was a frostier tone reserve for Ross Barkley, whose future took another twist this week after he suffered another injury setback.

After returning to training following groin surgery, the England international sustained a hamstring injury that could keep him sidelined until after the transfer window closes.

Tottenham have long been reported as admirers of the 23-year-old playmaker and Koeman declared the player's Everton career to be over last month after he rejected a new contract offer.

Asked whether Barkley's possible limbo could earn him a reprieve at Goodison, Koeman added: "I don't know. There's no update about his situation. I will wait until the end of August [to see if he is part of my plans]."