Sigurdsson undergoes Everton medical, Koeman lavishes praise

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has declared Gylfi Sigurdsson one of the best players in his position in the Premier League after the Swansea City midfielder underwent a medical on Merseyside.
Wednesday's events brought a reported £45million club-record signing for Everton closer to reality and Koeman believes the Iceland international can help to fill the void left at Goodison Park by Romelu Lukaku's departure to Manchester United.
Everton's pursuit has been a lengthy one but their manager is delighted to have a key transfer target in the building.
"The latest is he had his medical this morning," Koeman told a news conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Hajduk Split. "What I heard was there was no problem.
"We worked a long time to get this deal in. He was one of the key players to bring in.
"We knew we would lose Lukaku for this season and then we need player who would bring in productivity to the team.
"We lost 25 goals with Lukaku and we need more players than one to get that number of goals. Gylfi is that type of player with a lot of productive
"He knows the Premier League. He had a good season with Swansea and he is, in my opinion, one of the best in the Premier League in his position."
8 - Gylfi Sigurdsson assisted a league-high eight goals direct from dead ball scenarios last season in the @premierleague. Specialist. pic.twitter.com/Q9A7XkZet3— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 16, 2017
Manchester City are next up in the Premier League for Everton on Monday, with the trip to the Etihad Stadium representing a possible opportunity for Sigurdsson to make his debut.
However, Koeman remains in the dark over the player's fitness after the 27-year-old missed Swansea's pre-season tour to the United States.
"He did not train today," the Dutchman said. "I need to talk to Gylfi, I need to know what his physical state is."
One player who certainly brought Koeman's specified productivity to the Everton team in the 1-0 win over Stoke City in their domestic season opener was Wayne Rooney.
England and Manchester United's record goalscorer made sure of a dream return to his boyhood club by heading an excellent winner before half-time.
"I was very pleased," Koeman said. "I mentioned after the game he was by far the best player on the pitch.
"He has a lot of experience and knew exactly what the best decision on the pitch was in every moment.
"He has that experience the team needs to win games and win trophies."
Well done Dad pic.twitter.com/Is8P3ZxYNf— Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) August 12, 2017
There was a frostier tone reserve for Ross Barkley, whose future took another twist this week after he suffered another injury setback.
After returning to training following groin surgery, the England international sustained a hamstring injury that could keep him sidelined until after the transfer window closes.
Tottenham have long been reported as admirers of the 23-year-old playmaker and Koeman declared the player's Everton career to be over last month after he rejected a new contract offer.
Asked whether Barkley's possible limbo could earn him a reprieve at Goodison, Koeman added: "I don't know. There's no update about his situation. I will wait until the end of August [to see if he is part of my plans]."
|Bayern in ´good rhythm´ after poor pre-season - Ancelotti
|Van Dijk not for sale, says Southampton chairman
|Liverpool loan Ojo to Fulham
|Ronaldo´s appeal against five-match ban rejected
|PSG´s Matuidi arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch
|Barcelona threaten legal action over Paulinho deal allegations
|Sigurdsson undergoes Everton medical, Koeman lavishes praise
|Boateng leaves Las Palmas for personal reasons
|Coutinho one of the best in the world, says Liverpool team-mate Can
|Pulisic staying at Dortmund despite Liverpool speculation
|Gundogan not rushing Premier League comeback
|Carlos Bacca joins Villarreal from AC Milan
|Wenger happy Sanchez & Oxlade-Chamberlain have not followed Coutinho path
|Newcastle land Joselu in £5m deal
|Jese Rodriguez joins Stoke from PSG
|No progress on Alexis Sanchez contract, admits Arsenal boss Wenger
|Klopp excited by ´incredible´ Alexander-Arnold after starring role in Liverpool win
|Melbourne Victory confirm Sanchez signing
|Aston Villa fans ´carried away´ after Terry signing, says Bruce
|Hoffenheim had ´clearer´ chances, says Nagelsmann
|Pogba determined to win Premier League with Man Utd
|Championship Review: Ipswich win again in dramatic fashion
|Klopp insists Liverpool still have work to do
|Alexander-Arnold delighted with ´dream´ goal and Liverpool win
|Hoffenheim 1 Liverpool 2: Klopp´s men secure fine away win in Champions League
|Iniesta to miss Supercopa de Espana decider through injury
|No comparison between Sanchez and Costa - Wenger
|West Brom sign Barry to fill Fletcher void
|Girona 1 Manchester City 0: Gundogan returns in friendly defeat
|Balotelli a big loss but Nice are still dangerous, warns Napoli boss Sarri
|Nothing is impossible - Barca and Valverde prepared to attack Madrid
|Roberto and Samper in Valverde´s future Barca plans
|Busquets hits out at Barcelona´s Segura over Pique blame
|Fiorentina sign winger Dias from Monaco
|S*** happens - Guidetti frustrated but determined after operation
|Lawrence leaves Leicester for Derby in reported £7m deal
|City´s Ederson proud of Brazil call-up
|Bonucci targeting Champions League title at Milan
|Buffon, Messi, Ronaldo up for UEFA Men´s Player of the Year award
|Real Madrid US tour woes never worried Zidane
|Arda agent denies deal with Galatasaray
|Something is up - Real Madrid boss Zidane questions Ronaldo ban
|Coutinho exit would be awful for Liverpool, admits Firmino
|Ronaldo ban excessive, says Real Madrid defender Carvajal
|Sammer sees Kimmich as leader for Bayern and Germany
|That´s why Rooney´s in my fantasy team - Everton keeper Pickford delights in hero´s return
|Dembele wasn´t ready for Barca last year, says ex-Bayern director
|Mkhitaryan: Lindelof will prove his worth at Man United
|Socceroos trio Jedinak, Spiranovic and Smith return ahead of qualifiers
|Everton to buy house for homeless teenagers
|Klopp has no say in Coutinho saga amid Barca speculation
|Klopp unhappy as Can contract talks stall
|Jack Wilshere makes comeback from leg fracture for Arsenal Under-23s
|Fireworks and fan unrest halt Hertha DFB-Pokal match
|Matic predicts long Manchester United career
|Javi Garcia joins Real Betis from Zenit
|Danny Rose outburst has not affected Tottenham, insists captain Hugo Lloris
|Fowler endorses Liverpool´s transfer toughness amid Coutinho saga
|Feghouli joins Galatasaray for €4.25m
|Southampton finalise partnership with Chinese investors
|Unleash Asensio, sign Mbappe – five options for Zidane during Ronaldo´s Real Madrid ban
|Henderson hopes ´world class´ Coutinho stays at Liverpool
|Klopp full of praise for ´young horse´ Nagelsmann
|Coutinho no closer to leaving Liverpool for Barcelona - Klopp
|The five games Ronaldo will miss – and what it could mean for Madrid´s season
|Cristiano Ronaldo joins Cantona, Di Canio and Suarez in bumper ban brigade
|Ronaldo strikes a pose as ref shove earns him lengthy ban
|Kahn warns Ancelotti he is ´under observation´ at Bayern
|Ronaldo receives five-match ban after Supercopa ref shove
|Rico extends Sevilla stay to 2021
|Watzke sets deadline for Barca´s Dembele deal
|Perez´s agent hopes for striker´s Deportivo return
|Kompany: City more flexible under Pep than Mancini
|Coutinho left out of Liverpool´s Champions League play-off squad
|Barcelona confirm €40m deal for Guangzhou Evergrande´s Paulinho
|Mata delighted as West Ham thrashing banishes Super Cup disappointment
|Monaco´s Fabinho still wants out
|Hoffenheim prodigy Nagelsmann paving the way for young coaches in Bundesliga
|Don´t pity me - Liverpool´s Ings on the long road to recovery
|Real Madrid´s Cristiano Ronaldo may land 12-match ban after referee shove
|Rooney: Everton return brings out the best in me
|Chelsea outcast Costa ´loved´ by team-mates
|Dybala warns against complacency after Lazio loss
|Mbappe can be important for PSG - Thiago Silva
|Ronaldo mocks Messi with shirt celebration at Camp Nou
|DC United 0 Real Salt Lake 1: Visitors win postponed MLS clash
|Neymar showed why PSG wanted to sign him - Alves
|Valverde: Barca not as bad as scoreline suggests against Madrid
|Zidane frustrated by Ronaldo´s ´harsh´ red card against Barca
|Allegri blasts Juventus for Supercoppa performance
|Ronaldo didn´t dive and Real Madrid could appeal against red card, says Ramos
|Costa: Chelsea have treated me like a criminal
|Barcelona need signings but not because of Supercopa loss, says Busquets
|Neymar feels ´more alive than ever´ after sparkling PSG bow