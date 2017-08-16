Pogba determined to win Premier League with Man Utd

Paul Pogba says he returned to Manchester United to win the Premier League and is now determined to make that a reality.

The France international, who left Old Trafford for Juventus in 2012, was brought back to United for a then world-record fee by Jose Mourinho last year.

United and Pogba won three trophies - the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League - last season, but they struggled to a sixth-placed finish.

However, after more spending in this off-season, Pogba is looking to lead United in a title charge against champions Chelsea and rivals Manchester City.

"I came here to win the Premier League and to challenge myself as well," he said. "Winning the Premier League is what matters.

"My dream was to play for this club and, when I finished [in 2012], I always felt like I had missed something at Manchester United because I wasn't a first XI player.

"Now I'm back and happy to be back. I grew up a lot in Italy and I have come back as a man."

United are top of the table after the first round of fixtures, with Pogba scoring in a 4-0 success against West Ham United.