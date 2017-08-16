Melbourne Victory confirm Sanchez signing

Melbourne Victory have confirmed the signing of Matias Sanchez, who has joined on a one-year deal.

Following Mark Milligan's return in July, Sanchez is the second midfielder to join the club during the close-season, arriving from Atletico Temperley.

He was notably part of Argentina's squad that won the Under-20 World Cup in 2007, and in a new environment, hopes to aid last season's A-League grand finalists in their aim to go one better.

"It is a very exciting opportunity for me," Sanchez said. "I've spent a long time playing in Argentina, so to go on a football adventure on the other side of the world is amazing.

"I know Melbourne Victory is a big club, with great fans and I'm looking forward to helping them win more trophies."

Want to know more about @matysanch? Press pic.twitter.com/G4W1N4R664 — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) August 16, 2017

An increased load will come with competing in the AFC Champions League, and the Argentine is a necessary addition to the Victory squad, according to head coach Kevin Muscat.

"Mati is a terrific signing for us," Muscat said. "His resume speaks for itself. He's been in some very strong teams in Argentina and more importantly, he's tasted success at club level.

"It's going to be a big season for us with Champions League commitments too, so depth is absolutely crucial if we're going to withstand a busy schedule – especially at the back end of the season."