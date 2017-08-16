PSG´s Matuidi arrives in Turin to complete Juventus switch

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi has arrived in Turin ahead of an anticipated switch to Juventus.
The France international is expected to complete a €20million move from the French capital to join the Serie A giants.
And Matuidi was pictured showing off a Juve scarf at Turin Airport on Wednesday, with the club posting footage of his arrival on Twitter.
Matuidi, 30, is now expected to undergo a medical ahead of joining the likes of Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa and Wojciech Szczesny in signing for Juventus.
L'arrivo di @MATUIDIBlaise all'Aeroporto di Caselle pic.twitter.com/PLaghWMQXJ— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 16, 2017
Matuidi made 295 appearances in all competitions during his six years at PSG, scoring 33 goals.
Juve begin their Serie A campaign at home to Cagliari on Saturday.
