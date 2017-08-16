Liverpool loan Ojo to Fulham

Liverpool have allowed Sheyi Ojo to join Championship side Fulham on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old forward has previously spent time at Wigan Athletic and Wolves and was part of the England side that won the Under-20 World Cup earlier this year.
"Fulham's a massive club and they're definitely not a team that should be in the Championship," Ojo told fulhamfctv. "So my main aim will definitely be to come in and help get us back in the Premier League."
Chairman Tony Khan added: "I'm delighted to welcome Sheyi Ojo to the Fulham Football Club. I've had the pleasure of spending time with Sheyi and his family, and I've seen first-hand what a tremendous work ethic Sheyi has both on and off the pitch.
.@sheyi_ojo will wear the number shirt this season!
#WeAreFulham #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/Soy68qUfzX
"He possesses fantastic physical talents and also carries himself with poise and class, and I know that he's going to be a great addition to our squad."
Ojo - a product of the MK Dons youth system - has made 13 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring one goal.
Fulham have started the season with three consecutive draws against Norwich City, Reading and Leeds.
