Izquierdo granted work permit ahead of club-record Brighton switch

Jose Izquierdo has been given the green light to become Brighton and Hove Albion's record signing after being granted a work permit on Wednesday.

Brighton confirmed on Thursday that they had reached an agreement with Belgian side Club Brugge for what is thought to be a club-record fee of approximately £13.5 million, potentially rising to £16m.

There had been doubts about whether or not the Colombia international would qualify for a work permit, with Izquierdo, 25, only playing twice for his national side.

However, the winger, who impressed in the Champions League for Brugge last term, has been given the thumbs up and could soon make his Premier League debut, subject to international clearance.

Izquierdo could potentially play his first game against Leicester City - a team whom he scored past in last season's Champions League - on Saturday, though the League Cup tie with Barnet on Tuesday looks a more likely prospect for a debut.