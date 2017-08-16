Sigurdsson completes club-record move from Swansea to Everton

Everton have completed the signing of Gyfli Sigurdsson, who has agreed a five-year deal after leaving Swansea City for a club-record fee reported to be £45million.
The 27-year-old hit nine Premier League goals for Swansea last season, contributing 13 assists to keep his side in the top-flight.
But Sigurdsson has not featured for Swansea since pulling out of a pre-season tour to the United States, with Ronald Koeman having made the attacker one of his top transfer targets as he bids to take Everton into the Champions League.
And, following weeks of negotiations, Sigurdsson has joined Wayne Rooney, Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Sandro Ramirez and Cuco Martina in moving to Goodison Park.
Look who's here... pic.twitter.com/iAcnN5SSn4— Everton (@Everton) August 16, 2017
"Hopefully I will continue to create goals and score goals for the team and contribute to the kind of success we’re seeking at the Club," Sigurdsson told evertontv upon signing.
"This is an ambitious club and it is clear we are moving in a really good direction. The most important thing is that this team keeps winning games and climbing the table - and does that throughout the season.
"For myself, I would like to score as many goals as possible and create as many goals for my team-mates as I can. These are my targets.
"But it is always the same thing: as long as the team is winning I will be more than happy.”
And Koeman was thrilled to finally land his man.
"I'm really happy because the board and especially our chairman, Bill Kenwright, did everything to get him. It took some time but finally we have signed the player," Koeman told evertontv.
"In my opinion, in his position he is one of the best in the Premier League. We have the player here and that's really good for the team."
Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Gylfi for his outstanding contribution to the club.— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 16, 2017
