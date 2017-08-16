Aston Villa fans ´carried away´ after Terry signing, says Bruce

Despite a poor start to the Championship season, Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce maintains belief he can lead the side to promotion.
After Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Cardiff City, Villa again lost away from home Tuesday, going down 2-1 to Reading.
However, Bruce believes perceptions of his side's capabilities have been inflated since signing John Terry from Chelsea.
"We obviously signed JT, people got carried away with the euphoria of it all," Bruce said. "We are where we are and I'm convinced I'm the right one to turn it around.
"There's still obviously a load of work to be done but judge us when all the players are fit and ready and at the minute we are having a tough time.
"We have had a tough start – Newcastle (United) had a tough start last year – we have to batton down the hatches, still believe in what we are doing and get that win which will obviously give everyone a lift."
Since defeating Bournemouth on the opening day of the 2015-16 Premier League season, Villa has only won four matches on the road.
Appointed after Roberto di Matteo's dismissal in October, Bruce has achieved promotion to the Premier League four times in his career.
With a long season ahead, the 56-year-old insisted he has the experience to help Villa return to the English top flight.
"The club has been in constant change round in every transfer window for the past five or six – there is no denying that," Bruce said.
"At the minute we are all disappointed with it but that is where we are, so we have to accept it, take the flak that comes your way in getting beat these days, and that's what any manager of a club like ours has to put up with.
"I am not shy in my belief we will turn it round and we will make a fist of it."
Aston Villa next match is Saturday, when they host Norwich City.
