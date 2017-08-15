That´s why Rooney´s in my fantasy team - Everton keeper Pickford delights in hero´s return

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had an extra reason to cheer Wayne Rooney's winning goal against Stoke City on Saturday.

Rooney enjoyed a dream return to Goodison Park on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, netting a superb header before half-time as his boyhood club overcame Mark Hughes' men 1-0.

Pickford, who joined Everton from Sunderland for £30million in June and capped an assured debut with an excellent save from Xherdan Shaqiri, plumped for England and Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer in his fantasy football team this season and was delighted to see Rooney produce the goods.

"That's why I've got him in my fantasy team," Pickford told Everton's official website when reflecting on Rooney's match-winning moment.

"It was a great header, a great ball in from Dom [Calvert-Lewin] and he's got some neck to get that ball from where he was."

Pickford, 23, is tipped to push for full England honours this season and plans to tap into a wealth of knowledge in the Everton dressing room when it comes to representing the Three Lions.

"Playing with the likes of Wayne, Leighton Baines, Gaz Barry, Jags [Phil Jagielka] – they're all experienced pros and those are the type of people you need to learn off, get the experience as a young lad and see what they do on and off the field," he added.