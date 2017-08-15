Sammer sees Kimmich as leader for Bayern and Germany

Matthias Sammer believes Bayern Munich and Germany defender Joshua Kimmich is a future leader for club and country.

The 22-year-old has established himself on the right-hand side of the Germany defence since breaking into Joachim Low's starting line-up at Euro 2016.

During the Confederations Cup, the versatile Kimmich filled roles at right-back, centre-back and wing-back as Low's experimental squad impressed in Russia and overcame Chile 1-0 in the final.

Following Philipp Lahm's retirement, Kimmich has the opportunity to become a similar mainstay for Bayern this season and Sammer – who stood down as sporting director at the Allianz Arena last year – holds the former RB Leipzig player in high regard.

"I am sure that he will play a big role in German football," the former Borussia Dortmund sweeper told Eurosport. "In my opinion he will be a leader.

"He brings characteristics that are very special in the offence as well as in the defence.

"The way he presents himself and what he says – and he does that with no aggression at all – Joshua has that in his nature. That is just beautiful.

"The performances, him being humble and simple and his charisma, I really like that."

17 - Joshua Kimmich (@FCBayern) did not miss a single minute in the last 17 consecutive matches of the @DFB_Team_EN. Important. pic.twitter.com/i9El7ZrYPb — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 28, 2017

Kimmich has been joined by another international colleague at Bayern this season, with Sebastian Rudy arriving from Hoffenheim.

The 27-year-old holding midfielder is another man Sammer rates.

"Rudy has a pure style, a huge football IQ," he said. "And he is playing with joy, securing the ball and is tough in the duels. These are great skills.

"He has a very clear vision of his position in the midfield. He can bring stability, not only to Bayern Munich, but to the national team."

Bayern begin their bid for a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title at home to Bayer Leverkusen