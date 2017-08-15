S*** happens - Guidetti frustrated but determined after operation

John Guidetti is determined to focus on the positives after a broken collarbone ruled him out of the start of Celta Vigo's LaLiga season.
The Sweden international suffered the injury as he won a penalty in Sunday's pre-season victory against Roma.
However, responding to the setback on Instagram on Tuesday, Guidetti remained philosophical in his approach.
"S*** happens and that's life, but it's how you deal with it that makes you a winner," he wrote.
"The worst timing, the last game before the seasons starts...But I have to be positive, the operation went perfectly and I will be back very soon.
"I'm glad it's my arm and not my leg, thank you for all kind messages."
